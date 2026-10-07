Here's the best post-hardcore album of each year of the 2000s.

Post-hardcore originated in the 1980s, evolving from the hardcore punk of bands such as Naked Raygun, Minutemen and Hüsker Dü. By the 2000s, post-hardcore was at peak levels of potency, albeit sounding quite different than it did in its '80s infancy. Still maintaining its hardcore and punk roots, 2000s post-hardcore also included elements of emo, screamo and even metalcore; angsty, emotional and often aggressive with screaming and occasional breakdowns.

With the genre being ushered by bands such as Underoath, Chiodos and The Used by that time, there was a post-hardcore boom being fully embraced everywhere from mall Hot Topics to the Vans Warped Tour and beyond. Coheed and Cambria, From First to Last, Story of the Year and many more post-hardcore bands had their music featured in major video game franchises. Post-hardcore was being played in professional sports stadiums during major games and events. The genre's emotional screams, melodic hooks and hyper-dramatic lyrics were everywhere.

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Back when you were agonizing over the perfect lyrics to choose for your AIM away message or custom-coded MySpace profile, some of post-hardcore's most important and impressive albums were being released. The start of the decade in 2000 through the end in 2009 boasts some truly incredible contributions to the genre. And while many "bests" may be obvious from that decade, others could be considered sleeper hits that, even at the top of the game for their given release year, are still underrated and deserving of being revisited.

These are the best post-hardcore albums from each year of the 2000s.

The Best Post-Hardcore Album of Each Year of the 2000s Post-hardcore saw a boom in the 2000s. These are the genre's best albums of each year that decade. Gallery Credit: Brian Hauntly

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