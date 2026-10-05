VOTE: Better Rob Zombie-Featuring Album – ‘Astro-Creep: 2000′ vs. ‘Hellbilly Deluxe’

This week we turn our focus to Rob Zombie, who has enjoyed success both as part of White Zombie and as a solo artist. But where did he do his best work? We're letting you make the call in this week's Chuck's Fight Club on Loudwire Nights as we pit his best White Zombie offering, Astro-Creep: 2000, against his best solo album, Hellbilly Deluxe.

White Zombie kept seeing steady increases in their career until they hit a high point on what would be their final album, Astro-Creep: 2000. The record gave us the revved-up anthem "More Human Than Human," as well as "Super-Charger Heaven" and "Electric Head, Pt. 2." The album peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart and ultimately provided the springboard for Zombie's solo career.

In 1998, Rob Zombie went solo and there was no looking back. The singer debuted strong with Hellbilly Deluxe, a record that yielded two of his biggest hits, "Dragula" and "Living Dead Girl," as well as "Superbeast" and "Meet the Creeper." The album peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart and it gave him the start to his solo career he wanted.

READ MORE: Who Is Ryan Goff, Rob Zombie's Fill-In Drummer?

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both albums on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked album will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

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