The period over which Tommy Lee's sex tape with his wife Pamela Anderson was stolen and marketed over the internet has received renewed interest thanks to Hulu's current series, Pam & Tommy, and while the series is reflecting on details of that account, one of Lee's former Motley Crue band members is calling "BS" on how certain parts of the series are being reflected.

John Corabi, who fronted the band from 1992-1996 over a period where Vince Neil had left the band, has weighed in the series calling it a "crock of shit," and stating that he feels it is "98 percent fictional."

Commenting via his Twitter account, Corabi offers, "OK, just my opinion here on something that's been bugging me. The Tommy and Pam miniseries on Hulu, is so full of bullshit, it's ridiculous!!!! I can honestly say about 98 percent of this 'FICTIONAL' take on T&P's life is CRIMINAL."

The singer goes on to add, "I shared 5 years of my life with Tommy and although it was at times INSANITY it's soooo overblown in this SHIT they call TV entertainment! Tommy never walked around in a Speedo, didn't act at all they way they portray him, and now I see that Third Eye Blind 'bumps' us from a studio, because they're more relevant???? DID NOT HAPPEN ... !!!"

As was revealed previously, the alleged studio confrontation between Motley Crue and Third Eye Blind in 1996 that's portrayed in a recent episode did not happen.

“I felt like that was the perfect band for the scene," says executive producer Rob Siegel to Variety about what transpired onscreen. “I did a little quick Google search, what label was Mötley Crüe on? Elektra. Who else was on Elektra? Third Eye Blind. The timing was perfect. In 1996 they’re working on their debut album. So the scene is fictional, but I like to think it absolutely could have happened!”

However, not only did Third Eye Blind not beef with Motley Crue over the studio space, singer Stephan Jenkins confirms that they had never even met.

“Mötley Crüe and I’ve never been in the same studio,” the vocalist explained to Variety. “I recorded my whole first album in Northern California. So we were across the state from each other at the very least.”

Corabi concludes his rant against the Pam & Tommy series stating, "Apparently, HULU, and all involved in this crock of shit don't care about how Pam may feel to have to relive this. Or how Tommy's new wife may feel. Or how about Tommy's boys seeing this completely overblown story about their parents!!! Shame on EVERYONE involved…," before adding four middle finger emojis to his posting.

This is not the first time Corabi has spoken out against the onscreen portrayal of Motley Crue, previously ripping how he was portrayed in another Motley Crue-related film, The Dirt.

Late last year, he shared with The Metal Summit (as transcribed by Blabbermouth), "The portrayal in the movie, it was pathetic. It really made it look like I was really pissed when [the band is seen] basically walking into a high school gymnasium to, like, eight people. And, I'm sorry, regardless of what the ticket sales were like [while I was in Motley Crue], it was never that bad. So I just kind of took it as a little bit of back-handed compliment — not even a compliment; it was like an insult. I was insulted. And I'm like, if you're gonna be a fucking asshole about it, whoever's choice it was to put that in there. … At the end of the day, I didn't appreciate it." Corabi stated that he felt that the limited screen time devoted to his time in the band could be scrapped from the film entirely.