If you've been to a show at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, you're lucky. If you haven't, it's probably on your bucket list. The place offers an entirely unique concert experience with just the scenery alone, and there's a mansion currently on the market that comes with a mini amphitheater of its own.

Also based in Colorado, this $4.4 million Fort Collins mansion comes with five bedrooms and nine bathrooms, and sits on 36 acres of desert land. According to the Zillow listing, there are several decks, saunas, hot tubs, a home theater, atrium with a stream and koi pond, secret wine cellar, a gym and more inside. But outside is where it gets really cool.

Also situated on the property is a garden, a shooting range (guns and roses — we had to), a frisbee golf course and a small amphitheater with sound hook ups. So while you could really do pretty much anything both in and outside of this house, we think being able to throw your own intimate concerts in the midst of the desert is the coolest.

We know we certainly can't get this house, but maybe one of you out there can enjoy it. See a video tour from the real estate company below [via 94.3 The Ex].

As for Red Rocks Amphitheatre — the Concert Archives states that Greta Van Fleet were the last rock band to perform there in September of 2019. Hopefully soon, shows won't be a thing of the past anymore.

