Fozzy Announce Livestream Concert + Pre-Show Documentary Airing

Fall of 2020 is loaded with livestream performances and you can add Fozzy to your list of upcoming shows to catch as they've just announced a livestream gig set for Nov. 14. Airing ahead of the set is a 30-minute documentary, which will be making its world premiere.

The event, dubbed "Capturing Judas," is a reprieve for Fozzy fans who hoped to catch the group, fronted by wrestling superstar Chris Jericho, on their "Save the World Tour." The trek was originally postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and rescheduled for the fall, but those dates again had to be pushed.

"After having to postpone our "Save The World Tour" multiple times due to the continuing lockdown, we decided we wanted to do something special for all of our fans worldwide who rocked with us over the past three years on the Judas tour cycle," exclaimed Jericho.

Beaming with excitement, the singer continued, "So, on November 14, we will be coming at you LIVE without a net, to play some kick ass rock 'n' roll for you all! We're also gonna tell you some fun road stories, have a few drinks and maybe even do some river dancing! So come join us and let's all celebrate and commemorate the most successful album and tour of Fozzy's career."

The livestream will be broadcast at 6PM PT / 9PM ET and 2AM GMT on Nov. 14 and will be available to watch on demand for the following two weeks through Nov. 29. For tickets and more information, head here.

The pre-show will be comprised of the Capturing Judas documentary, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at Oct. 13, 2017 — the day Fozzy played three shows in three different time zones on the same day, traveling by private plane.