Frozen Soul + Sanguisugabogg Announce 2021 Tour With Vomit Forth + Inoculation
Frozen Soul, Sanguisugabogg, Vomit Forth and Inoculation are teaming together for one uber brutal, underground death metal tour, which will take place in late 2021.
The run features two Maggot Stomp alumni — Frozen Soul and Sanguisugabogg, both of whom released their full length debuts earlier this year on Century Media — and the remaining pair are currently on the underground label's roster, which has been a hotbed for death metal newcomers.
Comprised of an exhaustive 39 dates, the trek begins on Oct. 27 in Lexington, Kentucky and will finish off on Dec. 12 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, an ideal time of year for Frozen Soul, who have branded themselves "Cold School Death Metal" in relation to the arctic themes present on their Crypt of Ice debut record.
Sanguisugabogg, meanwhile, will be on the road without founding guitarist Cameron Boggs, who unceremoniously left the band earlier this year for undisclosed reasons. Ced Davis, who played bass on the group's only album, Tortured Whole, has now moved over to guitar.
Tickets go on sale on Friday (July 30) and you can see the complete list of dates directly below.
Frozen Soul, Sanguisugabogg, Vomit Forth + Inoculation 2021 Tour Dates
Oct. 27 — Lexington, Ky. @ The Green Lantern Bar
Oct. 28 — Nashville, Tenn. @ The End
Oct. 29 — Winston-Salem, N.C. @ Break Time Billiards
Oct. 30 — West Columbia, S.C. @ New Brookland Tavern
Oct. 31 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
Nov. 01 — Orlando, Fla. @ Wills Pub
Nov. 03 — Miami, Fla. @ Gramps
Nov. 05 — Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall
Nov. 06 — Dallas, Texas @ Club Dada
Nov. 07 — Austin, Texas @ Lost Well
Nov. 08 — San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Underground
Nov. 09 — El Paso, Texas @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill
Nov. 11 — Mesa, Ariz. @ The Nile Underground
Nov. 12 — Henderson, Nev. @ Eagle Aerie Hall
Nov. 13 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Echo
Nov. 14 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Chain Reaction
Nov. 16 — San Diego, Calif. @ Soda Bar
Nov. 17 — Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst Atrium
Nov. 18 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Holy Siver
Nov. 20 — Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
Nov. 21 — Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theater
Nov. 22 — Boise, Idaho @ The Shredder
Nov. 23 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Loading Dock
Nov. 24 — Denver, Colo. @ Lost Lake
Nov. 26 — Kansas City, Mo. @ The Rino
Nov. 27 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Leftys
Nov. 28 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ 7th Street Entry
Nov. 30 — Chicago, Ill. @ Beat Kitchen
Dec. 01 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Hoosier Dome
Dec. 02 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Sanctuary
Dec. 03 — Lakewood, Ohio @ The Foundry
Dec. 04 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Mohawk Place
Dec. 05 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ The Lost Horizon
Dec. 07 — Cambridge, Mass. @ The Middle East
Dec. 08 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Kung Fu Necktie
Dec. 09 — New York, N.Y. @ Saint Vitus
Dec. 10 — Baltimore, Md. @ Metro Gallery
Dec. 11 — Columbus, Ohio @ Ace of Cups
Dec. 12 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse Stage & Grill