Frozen Soul, Sanguisugabogg, Vomit Forth and Inoculation are teaming together for one uber brutal, underground death metal tour, which will take place in late 2021.

The run features two Maggot Stomp alumni — Frozen Soul and Sanguisugabogg, both of whom released their full length debuts earlier this year on Century Media — and the remaining pair are currently on the underground label's roster, which has been a hotbed for death metal newcomers.

Comprised of an exhaustive 39 dates, the trek begins on Oct. 27 in Lexington, Kentucky and will finish off on Dec. 12 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, an ideal time of year for Frozen Soul, who have branded themselves "Cold School Death Metal" in relation to the arctic themes present on their Crypt of Ice debut record.

Sanguisugabogg, meanwhile, will be on the road without founding guitarist Cameron Boggs, who unceremoniously left the band earlier this year for undisclosed reasons. Ced Davis, who played bass on the group's only album, Tortured Whole, has now moved over to guitar.

Tickets go on sale on Friday (July 30) and you can see the complete list of dates directly below.

Frozen Soul, Sanguisugabogg, Vomit Forth + Inoculation 2021 Tour Dates

Century Media

Oct. 27 — Lexington, Ky. @ The Green Lantern Bar

Oct. 28 — Nashville, Tenn. @ The End

Oct. 29 — Winston-Salem, N.C. @ Break Time Billiards

Oct. 30 — West Columbia, S.C. @ New Brookland Tavern

Oct. 31 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

Nov. 01 — Orlando, Fla. @ Wills Pub

Nov. 03 — Miami, Fla. @ Gramps

Nov. 05 — Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall

Nov. 06 — Dallas, Texas @ Club Dada

Nov. 07 — Austin, Texas @ Lost Well

Nov. 08 — San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Underground

Nov. 09 — El Paso, Texas @ Rockhouse Bar & Grill

Nov. 11 — Mesa, Ariz. @ The Nile Underground

Nov. 12 — Henderson, Nev. @ Eagle Aerie Hall

Nov. 13 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Echo

Nov. 14 — Anaheim, Calif. @ Chain Reaction

Nov. 16 — San Diego, Calif. @ Soda Bar

Nov. 17 — Santa Cruz, Calif. @ The Catalyst Atrium

Nov. 18 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Holy Siver

Nov. 20 — Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

Nov. 21 — Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theater

Nov. 22 — Boise, Idaho @ The Shredder

Nov. 23 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Loading Dock

Nov. 24 — Denver, Colo. @ Lost Lake

Nov. 26 — Kansas City, Mo. @ The Rino

Nov. 27 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Leftys

Nov. 28 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ 7th Street Entry

Nov. 30 — Chicago, Ill. @ Beat Kitchen

Dec. 01 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Hoosier Dome

Dec. 02 — Detroit, Mich. @ The Sanctuary

Dec. 03 — Lakewood, Ohio @ The Foundry

Dec. 04 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Mohawk Place

Dec. 05 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ The Lost Horizon

Dec. 07 — Cambridge, Mass. @ The Middle East

Dec. 08 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Kung Fu Necktie

Dec. 09 — New York, N.Y. @ Saint Vitus

Dec. 10 — Baltimore, Md. @ Metro Gallery

Dec. 11 — Columbus, Ohio @ Ace of Cups

Dec. 12 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse Stage & Grill