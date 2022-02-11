Bush singer Gavin Rossdale is hosting a dinner party and we're all invited. The frontman for the popular post-grunge band will be the chef and host on a new cooking show called E.A.T.

While we don't know what the acronym "E.A.T." stands for, Deadline reports the "musician (will) invite celebrities to his home in the Hollywood Hills where he will design, prepare and serve them a three course meal. Rossdale and his guests will eat, discuss their careers and what makes them tick, and may even jam, we’re told, depending on the guest."

Shooting is apparently "underway" and some of Rossdale's guests so far are crooning legend Tom Jones and comedian and 30 Rock alum Jack McBrayer.

This project isn't just on a whim for Rossdale, as early as 2010 IMDB wrote that he was in talks with the Food Network to host his own show. "It seems that Rossdale became “a super chef while [Gwen Stefani] was pregnant with the couple’s first child Kingston.”

During the pandemic, Rossdale made a series of instructional cooking videos for Peopletv.com. You can take a tour of his kitchen below, and let him teach you how to make vegan bolognese. Oo la la!

The show is in production, but it doesn't sound like there is a home for it on TV or the web, yet. An outfit called Roundtable Entertainment is producing for the show. Rossdale says, "Roundtable are the exact partners I’ve been looking for to produce this project. They understand my vision and will help execute a compelling series in which we get to see behind the public persona of people we know and admire for their work. This show is about connecting more deeply with them, hearing their stories, walking in their shoes. It’s hard to be surprised anymore; but the simplest surprises are the human revelations that occur over food and drink.”