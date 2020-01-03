We all may have our strange quirks, but when KISS' Gene Simmons revealed that he put ice cubes in his cereal on Thursday (Jan. 2), the Internet absolutely melted down over the revelation.

“Anyone else put ice cubes in their cereal?” "The Demon" asked via social media, with a pair of images showing him mixing several ice cubes into a bowl of chocolate cereal and shredded wheat with milk.

It turns out the post was quite divisive, with some fans applauding the cereal hack and suggesting others, while others felt it was a complete abomination. See some of the responses listed below:

Simmons' son Nick even chimed in on the conversation, sharing his dismay over his father's food habit:

Even actor Diedrich Bader, Lawrence from Office Space, got in on the discussion:

Someone even suggested this was even Simmons' latest KISS marketing scheme:

The post ended up going viral thanks to the discussion, the divide, and yes, the enigma that is Gene Simmons. As of Friday morning (Dec. 3), there had been over 30,000 likes and 5.7 thousand retweets.