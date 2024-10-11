Gene Simmons Responds to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Controversy

KISS veteran Gene Simmons was slammed on social media earlier this week over comments he made during his appearance on ABC's Dancing With the Stars, but the musician is brushing aside the backlash in his first comments about the controversy.

What Happened With Gene Simmons on Dancing With the Stars?

Simmons was a guest during judge during "Hair Metal Night" on the show in which the competitors performed choreographed dances to classics by Poison, Warrant, Twisted Sister, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake and others. But both viewers and the studio audience took exception to some of Simmons' low scores during the evening. He was also called out on social media for some of his feedback to the competitors, most of which was concentrated on their physical appearance rather than the routine.

At one point he said of Family Matters star Reginald VelJohnson and his dance partner, "Hey Reggie, you've got a beautiful woman right beside you who can twist it and turn it and knows how to move it and all that. But I want to tell you, as a guy that's been on the stage for half a century around the world, I'm kind of a big deal, Reggie. It's all in the attitude. And you've got something in that beautiful face. They love you."

Viewers took note of Simmons' consistent remarks about the physical appearances of the female competitors with some on social media calling it "weird" and "creepy."

"This is a brand new experience for me and it's difficult to look at you and to figure out which one is more hot, hot, hot," Simmons told retired NFL star Danny Amendola and pro dancer Witney Carson. "Danny, I'm telling you, you're right next to somebody, one of the more beautiful women on the planet."

What Gene Simmons Said in Response to the Dancing With the Stars Backlash

The Daily Mail caught up with Simmons who was out and about in Los Angeles after his appearance on the dancing show earlier in the week. When asked for his response about the Dancing With the Stars backlash, the KISS bassist stated on video, "All media is clickbait. I stand by every word I said. I had a great time. The contestants were great. The show was great. Watch the show. It was a lot of fun. But media? Everybody's got something to say. Watch the show. It was a lot of fun. Everybody had a great time."