Ghost Share Galloping Cover of Iron Maiden’s ‘Phantom of the Opera’

Ghost have shared their rendition of Iron Maiden's "Phantom of the Opera" from their upcoming Phantomime covers EP, which will be available this Friday (May 19).

We got our first taste of Phantomime last month when the Swedish outfit released a cover of Gensis' "Jesus He Knows Me." This time, we get to hear them tackle the galloping "Phantom of the Opera," a track from Iron Maiden's 1980 debut album, which featured Paul Di'Anno on vocals. The EP also includes covers of songs by Television, Tina Turner and The Strangers.

Listen to "Phantom of the Opera" below.

Frontman Tobias Forge explained to NME last month that the EP was a result of feeling "fried" after working on their 2022 album Impera for so long.

“During the demoing of Impera I kept working on demos for what I just referred to as the ‘cover album.' Originally, the idea was to have 10 songs on this covers record, because I wanted to make a complete record and that LP was going to basically mirror Impera somehow," he said. "Originally the selection was a little bit more eclectic. Look, I’m not going into great detail about them, because we might use some of them at a later point. But, it was basically like a piano version of a Motorhead song."

The vocalist added that they also experimented with songs by Misfits, U2 and even Rush, so perhaps we'll eventually get to hear those as well.

READ MORE: Ghost's Tobias Forge Equates Modern Conservatism With Stupidity

Loudwire Nights is holding an exclusive contest where five lucky winners will receive a copy of Phantomime on vinyl, and one of the five winners will also get a signed copy of their 2018 Prequelle on vinyl. See the details and enter at this location, and tune into the show Friday night at 7PM ET to hear a new interview with Forge. Ghost are currently on tour in Europe, but will hit the road in North America later this year with Amon Amarth. See the full tour schedule and grab tickets through this link.

