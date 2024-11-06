The Ghost Inside Cancel Fall Tour, Issue Statement

The Ghost Inside have announced that they will be bowing out of their fall touring. The band issued a new statement citing the physical and mental exhaustion from their recent international run as the reasoning for calling off the run.

The tour also featured support from Gideon, Of Virtue and Orthodox.

What The Ghost Inside Said About Their Tour Cancellation

The band was set to hit the road stateside on Nov. 21 with dates booked through Dec. 13. However, the tour had already had one issue with Void of Vision falling out and Orthodox coming on board as their replacement support act.

Speaking about the cancellation of the "Searching for Solace" tour, named after their latest album, the band said in a statement posted to their social media:

Hey gang, we are heading into the last couple of shows of this euro run, and it has been absolutely amazing! We’re so thankful to able to travel the world and share this music with you. But. The last 8 weeks of international touring have taken a much bigger toll on us than we anticipated. Our physical health, mental health, and home lives are telling us that rolling right into another month on the road is more than we can handle right now and we are very sorry to say we’re not going to move forward with the USA tour that is coming up. We hope you understand that making a decision like this stinks and leaves a lot of people disappointed, but for the long term well being of us as individuals and a band this is the right thing to do. Refunds for the affected shows are available at point of purchase. Shout out to Gideon and Of Virtue who committed to this with us months ago and to Orthodox who hopped into the mix just weeks ago. Please support these bands stores and anything they might try to do in this timeframe. We will still be you at Christmas Burns Red to close out this year in epic fashion. Thanks for patient with us, we love you we’ll see you.

What's Next for The Ghost Inside?

The cancellation of the band's upcoming tour finishes off their 2024 touring plans. But the group is still scheduled to partake in the ShipRocked Cruise setting sail on Jan. 19.

READ MORE: Celebrating The Ghost Inside's New Album

The band also has several European festival dates booked for June of 2025 as well. Ticketing information can be found through their website.

10 Best Clean Singers in Metalcore They clean up nice. Gallery Credit: Jake Richardson