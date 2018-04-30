It's on! Ghost will be hitting the road with a headline tour of the U.S. in support of their upcoming album Prequelle. The band made the announcement with a special press conference at Irving Plaza in New York where Papa Nihil and Sister Imperator revealed the news. The press conference also aired via Facebook, which you can see here.

The pair also revealed "Chapter Three: Back on the Road," which reveals the murder of all former Papas. The unholy trinity of Papa Emeritus' are embalmed and placed into coffins, which are then transferred into road cases. The lifeless bodies of three Papas will be on display during VIP meet and greets throughout Ghost's 2018 tour.

The band has moved on from the "Papa" chain of succession, with Cardinal Copia leading the band moving forward. Meanwhile, you can also watch the band prepare for their upcoming tour in the player above.

At present, Ghost have primarily filled in the blanks on their spring touring, but there are also two key dates announced for later in the year -- a Nov. 16 show at The Forum in Los Angeles and a Dec. 15 date at the Barclays Center in New York. Tickets for both shows go on sale this Friday (May 4) at 10AM local time here.

Ghost's Prequelle album is on schedule for a June 1 street date and is currently available to pre-order at this location. Meanwhile, fans looking into purchasing tickets for the other Ghost tour dates can check the band's website for all pertinent details and see a photo gallery from the press conference below.

Ghost 2018 U.S. Tour Dates



May 05 - Riverside, Calif. @ RMA

May 06 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Tucson Music Hall

May 08 - Houston, Texas @ Revention

May 10 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Tivoli

May 11 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Taft Theatre

May 12 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

May 13 - Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live

May 15 - Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre

May 16 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Crouse Hinds Theater

May 18 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Benedum Center

May 19 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ WMMR BBQ

May 20 - Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre

May 22 - Asheville, N.C. @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

May 23 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Tennessee PAC

May 25 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Peabody Opera House

May 26 - Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma

May 27 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Cannon Center

May 29 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ The Clyde Theater

May 31 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Riverside Theater

June 01 - St. Paul, Minn. @ The Palace Theater

Nov. 16 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

Dec. 15 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

