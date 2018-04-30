Ghost’s Papa Emeritus I, II & III Are Dead; Embalmed Bodies to Be Displayed During 2018 Tour
It's on! Ghost will be hitting the road with a headline tour of the U.S. in support of their upcoming album Prequelle. The band made the announcement with a special press conference at Irving Plaza in New York where Papa Nihil and Sister Imperator revealed the news. The press conference also aired via Facebook, which you can see here.
The pair also revealed "Chapter Three: Back on the Road," which reveals the murder of all former Papas. The unholy trinity of Papa Emeritus' are embalmed and placed into coffins, which are then transferred into road cases. The lifeless bodies of three Papas will be on display during VIP meet and greets throughout Ghost's 2018 tour.
The band has moved on from the "Papa" chain of succession, with Cardinal Copia leading the band moving forward. Meanwhile, you can also watch the band prepare for their upcoming tour in the player above.
At present, Ghost have primarily filled in the blanks on their spring touring, but there are also two key dates announced for later in the year -- a Nov. 16 show at The Forum in Los Angeles and a Dec. 15 date at the Barclays Center in New York. Tickets for both shows go on sale this Friday (May 4) at 10AM local time here.
Ghost's Prequelle album is on schedule for a June 1 street date and is currently available to pre-order at this location. Meanwhile, fans looking into purchasing tickets for the other Ghost tour dates can check the band's website for all pertinent details and see a photo gallery from the press conference below.
Ghost 2018 U.S. Tour Dates
May 05 - Riverside, Calif. @ RMA
May 06 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Tucson Music Hall
May 08 - Houston, Texas @ Revention
May 10 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Tivoli
May 11 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Taft Theatre
May 12 - Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore
May 13 - Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live
May 15 - Port Chester, N.Y. @ The Capitol Theatre
May 16 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ Crouse Hinds Theater
May 18 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Benedum Center
May 19 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ WMMR BBQ
May 20 - Washington, D.C. @ Warner Theatre
May 22 - Asheville, N.C. @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
May 23 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Tennessee PAC
May 25 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Peabody Opera House
May 26 - Pryor, Okla. @ Rocklahoma
May 27 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Cannon Center
May 29 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ The Clyde Theater
May 31 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Riverside Theater
June 01 - St. Paul, Minn. @ The Palace Theater
Nov. 16 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
Dec. 15 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
Ghost Press Conference Photo Gallery
See Ghost in the 50 Most Important Metal Bands of the 21st Century
Ghost: Inside the Satanic Cult Concept