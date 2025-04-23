Fans Think New Ghost Song Sounds a Lot Like One of Classic Rock’s Biggest Hits

Does Ghost's new song sound a lot like one of classic rock's biggest hits? Some fans think so.

The theatrical rockers just released "Peacefield," the third single off their upcoming sixth album Skeleta, which arrives on Friday. It didn't take long for one X (formerly Twitter) user, @11johnn, to note the striking similarities between parts of "Peacefield" and Journey's "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)."

In particular, the choruses of both songs share notable structural similarities. You can see @11johnn's post, with the comparable excerpts from both tracks, below.

Other Ghost Songs Inspired by '80s Rock and Metal Classics

Ghost have always been indebted to '80s hard rock and metal, and "Peacefield" continues their trend of borrowing from the past. In the replies to @11johnn's post, several fans pointed out other Ghost tracks that share DNA with '80s classics.

"Also 'Respite on the Spitalfields' definitely takes inspiration from 'Still of the Night' by Whitesnake," one user wrote. "Listen to 'Respite' @ 2:30 then 'Still of the Night' @ 3:18. He's [Tobias Forge] always had his hand on the pulse of the '80s hair/pop rock scene. He doesn't hide it and doesn't need to."

Another user chimed in: "AIGHT I THOUGHT I WAS GOING CRAZY, 'PEACEFIELD' IS JOURNEY AND 'LACHRYMA' IS 'POISON' [by] ALICE COOPER."

So far — at least on this thread — fans seem happy about the similarities rather than outraged. (Granted, this post was found in X's "Ghost Band Community," so it was unlikely to be negative.) And that's probably for the best.

Although "Peacefield" certainly has a similar vibe and structure to ""Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)," it has enough melodic and chordal differences to dodge accusations of straight-up plagiarism.

As many people have already pointed out, it seems like another case of Ghost lovingly wearing their influences on their pontifical sleeves. Fans will likely hear more of these bursts of inspiration when Skeleta drops on Friday.