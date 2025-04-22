Here Are the Lyrics to Ghost’s New Song ‘Peacefield’
Here are the lyrics to Ghost's new song "Peacefield," which just came out today (April 22).
"Peacefield" is the third track Ghost have shared from their upcoming new album Skeleta following "Satanized" and "Lachryma." As a fan pointed out on Reddit, "Satanized" is the third track on the record, "Lachryma" is the second and "Peacefield" is the opener, thus they've shared songs three, two and then one before the full album comes out this Friday.
With this new album cycle, Ghost have a new frontman, Papa V Perpetua, and the Nameless Ghouls have a glammy new look as well.
The group is currently out on tour in Europe, with their next show taking place tonight in Belgium. Tickets for the tour can be purchased through their website.
Check out the lyrics for "Peacefield" below, and listen to the track underneath.
Ghost, 'Peacefield' Lyrics [via X - @Ghost_in_4K]
The dawn of prosperity
A faded scar
An ended calamity
A slaughtered tsar
We all need something to believe in
Until it's over
Anything, anyone, anytime
But it's not over yet
This is what dreams are made of
This is what they're afraid of
A rhyme with no reason
When they finally reach you
You will have seen through
That dark is the season
Your love, bright as the starlight
Oh, child, still we can see
A black moon, over the peacefield
Oh, child, stay close to me
The end of a monarchy
A state machine
Unable to foresee
The widowed queen
We all need something to believe in
Until it's over
Anything, anyone, anytime
But it's not over yet
Every new generation
Hails a grand usurpation
Devoid of treason
For a man in a mirror
It's all getting clearer
That dark is the season
Your love, bright as the starlight
Oh, child, still we can see
A black moon, over the peacefield
Oh, child, stay close to me
We are the legion, join us
One day, fate will find a way
Through the marches of death
And right back to the bearer of light
Your love, bright as the starlight
Oh, child, still we can see
A black moon, over the peacefield
Oh, child, stay close to me
Your love, bright as the starlight
Oh, child, still we can see
A black moon, over the peacefield
Oh, child, stay close to me
On the peacefield, peacefield
Peacefield, on the peacefield
(Peacefield, peacefield, on the peacefield, peacefield)
Ghost, 'Peacefield'
