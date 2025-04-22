Here are the lyrics to Ghost's new song "Peacefield," which just came out today (April 22).

"Peacefield" is the third track Ghost have shared from their upcoming new album Skeleta following "Satanized" and "Lachryma." As a fan pointed out on Reddit, "Satanized" is the third track on the record, "Lachryma" is the second and "Peacefield" is the opener, thus they've shared songs three, two and then one before the full album comes out this Friday.

With this new album cycle, Ghost have a new frontman, Papa V Perpetua, and the Nameless Ghouls have a glammy new look as well.

The group is currently out on tour in Europe, with their next show taking place tonight in Belgium. Tickets for the tour can be purchased through their website.

The dawn of prosperity

A faded scar

An ended calamity

A slaughtered tsar

We all need something to believe in

Until it's over

Anything, anyone, anytime

But it's not over yet

This is what dreams are made of

This is what they're afraid of

A rhyme with no reason

When they finally reach you

You will have seen through

That dark is the season

Your love, bright as the starlight

Oh, child, still we can see

A black moon, over the peacefield

Oh, child, stay close to me

The end of a monarchy

A state machine

Unable to foresee

The widowed queen

We all need something to believe in

Until it's over

Anything, anyone, anytime

But it's not over yet

Every new generation

Hails a grand usurpation

Devoid of treason

For a man in a mirror

It's all getting clearer

That dark is the season

Your love, bright as the starlight

Oh, child, still we can see

A black moon, over the peacefield

Oh, child, stay close to me

We are the legion, join us

One day, fate will find a way

Through the marches of death

And right back to the bearer of light

Your love, bright as the starlight

Oh, child, still we can see

A black moon, over the peacefield

Oh, child, stay close to me

Your love, bright as the starlight

Oh, child, still we can see

A black moon, over the peacefield

Oh, child, stay close to me

On the peacefield, peacefield

Peacefield, on the peacefield

(Peacefield, peacefield, on the peacefield, peacefield)

Ghost, 'Peacefield'