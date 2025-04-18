Ghost Share First Video Footage From 2025 ‘No Phones’ Tour

Ghost have instituted a "no phones" policy on their 2025 touring, but you know who did get video from their opening night show? Ghost!

Normally you might be flooded with fan-shot YouTube video from opening night of the run, but Ghost have chosen to provide fans with a more intrinsic concert going experience. However, they do understand the curiosity surrounding the run and a new video recap of opening night in Manchester, England earlier this week provides fans with their first look at what the live show entails.

In a quick hitting montage of live moments from the show, fans can see the band opening the night behind a giant curtain that drops to reveal the group fully lit and ready to rock. There's also close views of the new Papa V Perpetua look as well as the get ups for the top-hatted Nameless Ghoul guitarist and the skeletal backing vocalists.

The featurette below also includes interviews with fans who attended the first show of the tour as well as some of those working behind the scenes to put on the concert. There's even a demonstration of how the "no phones" policy works. Get a closer look below.

Ghost Share Recap of Opening Night From 2025 Skeletour

Why Ghost Are Employing a "No Phones" Policy on Their 2025 Tour

Back in October 2024, Ghost revealed their world tour plans for 2025. But one thing that fans might have initially glossed over in the standard tour announcement was a message posted to their website that the shows would be a "phone-free experience."

In an interview with Planet Rock after the announcement, leader Tobias Forge explained himself. "I really wanna underline that the ban has nothing to do with, let's say, copyright control. It's not that we wanna sit on all the material and we don't want anybody to monetize [Ghost videos]; it has nothing to do with that," he offered.

He then revealed that the idea came after they played "phone-free" concerts in Los Angeles for the filming of their Rite Here, Rite Now concert film.

READ MORE: Ghost Are Embracing the Gen X Concert Experience + I'm Here For It (Why You Should Be Too)

"What ended up happening was that we had such an engaged crowd that seemed joyous in a way that… I had to go back years and in time since I last saw a fully engaged crowd where everybody's actually watching [the show]. They don't have to watch me, but they're watching the band," he explained.

"I don't wanna turn this into an ageist thing where I'm gonna tell 14-year-olds everything was better back then. But I swear that the experience of shows and the making of memories, the making of magic, was much more powerful. Some of the best shows I've ever been to, I have maybe not even seen a picture from that because they all live here [in my head]. They live in my core. That's the memory I have of that. And that is an experience I wish for," he added.

"I really believe that the younger portion of our crowd will, as they did in L.A., come out saying, like, 'That was not only a great concert; that was also an overwhelming experience.' Because I do believe that you will feel that," he concluded.

Ghost's 2025 World Tour

With the Ghost tour underway, the band is currently trekking through the U.K. and Europe over the coming months. Immediate shows are coming in London, Birmingham, Antwerp, Frankfurt and Munchen.

The North American tour leg starts July 9 in Baltimore and runs through Aug. 16 in Houston. Two additional shows are tacked on for Mexico City Sept. 24 and 25.

To see all of Ghost's tour dates, cities and venues, as well as get ticketing information, be sure to visit their website.