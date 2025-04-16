Ghost have now played their first show of 2025, taking over the AO Arena in Manchester, England Tuesday night (April 15) as they kicked off their touring in support of the new Skeleta album.

It was just over a month ago that Ghost dropped their first new song "Satanized" in coordination of the reveal that Skeleta would be released on April 25 through their longtime label Loma Vista. Pre-orders are currently being taken for the new album in a variety of formats through the band's website.

The band last performed in Oct. 7, 2023, wrapping up the Impera album cycle. At that show, Papa Emeritus IV merely retired as opposed to the onstage removal that befell each of his predecessors. But recent video shared by the band showed that Papa IV, now christened Frater Imperator, was not having an easy time dealing with his time away from the stage.

Meanwhile, his fraternal twin, Papa V Perpetua, has taken over in leading the band. So what did opening night provide?

Ghost Setlist — April 15, 2025

With a new album en route provides new opportunities.

Ghost played four songs off their new album, including the previously released singles and another pair of songs ("Peacefield" and "Umbra") that made their world premiere onstage.

Elsewhere among the 21-song set, Ghost resurrected "Spirit," "Majesty" and "Monstrance Clock" for the first time since 2019 while the Impera song "Darkness at the Heart of My Love" made its live debut.

It should also be noted that Ghost has instigated a "no phones" policy at shows, opting to provide fans with a more intrinsic concert-going experience. Thus, no fan-filmed video footage has emerged online.

You can see the full setlist from opening night below:

01. "Peacefield" (world premiere)

02. "Lachryma" (live debut)

03. "Spirit" (first time since 2019)

04. "From the Pinnacle to the Pit"

05. "Majesty" (first time since 2019)

06. "The Future Is a Foreign Land" (live debut)

07. "Devil Church"

08. "Cirice"

09. "Darkness at the Heart of My Love" (live debut)

10. "Satanized" (live debut)

11. "Ritual"

12. "Umbra" (world premiere)

13. "Year Zero"

[tape] "Spöksonat"

14. "He Is"

15. "Rats"

16. "Kiss the Go-Goat"

17. "Mummy Dust"

18. "Monstrance Clock" (first time since 2019)

Encore:

19. "Mary on a Cross"

20. "Dance Macabre"

21. "Square Hammer"

via setlist.fm

Where Can I See Ghost in 2025?

The band is starting off their touring in support of Skeleta with a tour of the U.K. and Europe. This coming week will include shows in Glasgow, London, Birmingham and Antwerp with the current leg running through May 24 in Oslo, Norway.

READ MORE: Ghost's 'Lachryma' Video Shows New Nameless Ghoul Outfits

Papa V Perpetua will be part of the massive Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath Back to the Beginning farewell concert on July 5 in Birmingham, England before he flies back to the U.S. to join the other Nameless Ghouls kicking off the first North American tour leg on July 9 in Baltimore.

Dates will then continue through Aug. 16 in Houston.

At present, the band's 2025 touring concludes with a two-night stand Sept. 24 and 25 in Mexico City.

All cities, venues, dates and ticketing info can currently be found on Ghost's website.