Ghost's video for the new song "Lachryma" is our first good look at the Nameless Ghouls' new outfits.

With every new album cycle, not only does Ghost's leader change, but the Nameless Ghouls' aesthetic does too. The band first revealed the name of their new frontman, Papa V Perpetua, back in early February when he was announced to perform at Black Sabbath's final concert this summer in Birmingham.

Shortly afterward, Ghost also shared the song "Satanized," as well as the details for their upcoming new album Skeleta. Thus, "Lachryma" is the second bit of new music we're hearing from this album cycle, and we get a pretty great look at the Nameless Ghouls' new outfits too.

You can somewhat see how the Ghouls look in their 2025 press photo (see below), but the video offers a much more detailed perspective.

ghost in 2025 Loma Vista Reocrdings loading...

In the video, the Ghouls' outfits appear to resemble black, glittery skeletons. Papa V Perpetua also sports a different look in the video, allowing Tobias Forge's facial expressions to show through much more than his usual masks do.

"Gonna be real, wasn't sold on the outfits from the photoshoots or 'Satanized' video but after seeing them in action, loving it," one fan wrote in a thread on Reddit.

READ MORE: Ghost Might Stop the Lore, Tobias Forge Explains Why

"I kind of love the intentionally camp/cheap aesthetic. As a '60s/'70s horror film enjoyer, the dumb hats and weird crunchy look of everything is such a staple of the genre, and I think that's a big influence on this era," another fan elaborated.

"I mean that cardboard set is also directly a nod to that. Look at some of the absurd Dracula movies from the time, it is literally that, or even Dark Shadows (the series, not...not the movie). I love it, it is so nice to see something new and different instead of the same thing over and over."

Check out the video to see the outfits in action for yourself below. Skeleta arrives April 25 and can be pre-ordered through the band's website.

Ghost, 'Lachryma'