Ghost Reveal What Happened to Papa Emeritus IV

A new Ghost era is upon us with Papa V Perpetua set to take over, but what happened to Papa Emeritus IV?

It had become a bit of a tradition that the current "Papa" was typically dispatched of at the end of the album touring cycle, but at the end of Ghost's Impera album touring in 2023, Papa Emeritus IV simply "retired" onstage after a final performance. So how did we get from Papa Emeritus IV to Papa V Perpetua?

Papa Emeritus' Fate Revealed in New Ghost Webisode

A big part of the Ghost story is the lore surrounding the band and its history. Helping to tell the tale over the years has been a series of webisodes and in the latest installment, we learn what became of Papa Emeritus IV after his retirement.

The new chapter is titled "Arrival of a Secret Agent," which suggests there might be more to the eye to the new "socialist media strategist" named Judith. But that apparently is something to be explored in future chapters. The primary narrative within this chapter centers on the fate of Papa Emeritus IV as told to Judith through the Ministry's head, Mrs. Psaltarian who has served as a maternal figure to Papa IV over the years.

She relays that in his post rock band career, he's now been christened Frater Imperator. Frater's actual mother (Mrs. Psaltarian is his aunt) recently passed away and the former musician is not doing very well in coping with his current status. Even worse, the new Ghost leader, Papa V Perpetua, is Frater's fraternal twin and he does not appear to be too thrilled about it. Mrs. Psaltarian even warns Judith that the sight of a V-neck collar will make him bristle.

Check out more the latest webisode that adds to the Ghost lore below and see if you pick up any more clues.

Papa Emeritus IV's Fate Revealed

Ghost in 2025

The arrival of Papa V Perpetua actually came in a rather understated way as the musician was announced on the bill for Black Sabbath and Ozzy's "Back to the Beginning" show.

Not long after that reveal, it was announced that Ghost would have a new album titled Skeleta that would arrive on April 25. The album is currently picking up momentum due to the lead single, "Satanized." Pre-orders are currently underway.

Ghost will soon kick off their 2025 touring in support of the record. The band has announced a massive world tour that launches April 15 in Manchester, England. After a spring European run, the band will head to the U.S. in July and August and Mexico for dates in September. Tickets for their 2025 tour are currently on sale.