What Is the Meaning of Perpetua, Name of Ghost’s New Frontman?

Ghost unveiled new frontman Papa V Perpetua on Wednesday with the announcement of their new album, Skeletá, and the release of lead single “Satanized.” The macabre rockers called the new song “a demonic tale of possession has never sounded this sweet” — and yet, their new singer shares a name with a famous Christian martyr.

The martyr in question is Vibia Perpetua, who lived during the second and early third century and suffered for her religious beliefs. She and a slave woman named Felicity were both part of a group of Christians put to death at Carthage in the Roman province of Africa; Perpetua recounts their stories in her diary, the Passion of Saints Perpetua and Felicity.

Let's break down the story of Perpetua and see if or how it corresponds to Ghost's own Papa V Perpetua.

The Life and Death of Vibia Perpetua

It’s believed that Perpetua, Felicity and the others were martyred because of a decree issued by Roman emperor Septimius Severus that forbade conversions to Christianity or Judaism (although this decree is only known from one source, the factually shaky Historia Augusta).

In Perpetua’s first-person account, she refuses to recant her beliefs and is thus imprisoned shortly after being baptized. She suffers physical discomfort as a new mother, unable to breastfeed at the beginning of her imprisonment.

Prison conditions later improve and Perpetua eventually asks for and receives a vision in which she climbs a ladder with various weapons attached to it. A serpent resides at the bottom of the ladder but does not harm her. She ascends the ladder to a garden and realizes that she and the other martyrs will suffer for their faith.

Perpetua is ultimately martyred in the year 203 at the age of roughly 21. An editor continues her story and describes her execution as such: “But Perpetua, that she might have some taste of pain, was pierced between the bones and shrieked out; and when the swordsman's hand wandered still (for he was a novice), herself set it upon her own neck. Perchance so great a woman could not else have been slain (being feared of the unclean spirit) had she not herself so willed it."

How Does the Story of Perpetua Relate to Ghost's New Frontman?

It is unclear how the story of Perpetua connects to the newly appointed Ghost frontman. If anything, the Passion of Saints Perpetua and Felicity seems to be at odds with the narrative of “Satanized," so perhaps another clever use of inversion that Ghost are known for.

While the former tells the story of a woman who died for her faith, the latter describes a demonic possession that culminates in the narrator becoming fully “Satanized.”

The former depicts death and suffering as the result of Perpetua's steadfastness (though perhaps she will receive her true reward in eternity); the latter suggests that fully surrendering to the temptation of sin ultimately yields freedom and ecstasy (at least in the short term — true punishment may come later).

Of course, this being Ghost, there’s probably much more to this story that will be revealed as the Skeletá rollout continues. For now, they’ve already given fans much to think about as they enter their new era.