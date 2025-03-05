Fans React to Ghost’s New Frontman Papa V Perpetua + ‘Satanized’ Song

At midnight earlier today (March 5), Ghost unveiled new frontman Papa V Perpetua. The reveal came in tandem with the announcement of the band's new album, Skeletá, and a music video for the first single, "Satanized." In the hours since, reactions have poured in from fans worldwide.

In just nine hours, "Satanized" already has over half a million views on YouTube. The mid-tempo rockers sticks to the predictable occult offerings of Ghost, delivering more sugary, sing-along choruses that juxtapose the group's dark overtones.

The black and white video is set inside a church where a priest engages with a purported sinner in a confessional booth. As the story progresses, the cloaked sinner is overtaken by other members of the clergy against his will. And, at the end, the sinner transforms into Papa V Perpetua, thus becoming Satanized.

This newest figure fronting Ghost ends the five-year reign of Papa Emeritus IV, the longest-running tenure of them all.

Fans had eagerly awaited the news, which Ghost had been teasing in the days leading up to it all. As expected, the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

Ghost have an excellent sense of vision and fans are in lockstep with the band, devoted disciples of their park path paved with shimmering melodic hooks and theatrical presentation.

See what they've had to say below.

Fans React to Papa V Perpetua

Press photos and the brief appearance at the tail of the "Satanized" video are all fans have to look at so far in regards to the new visual presentation of Ghost.

Papa V Perpetua is draped in decorated purple robes with a cold, skeletal face and fans are losing their minds already. One person even joked that Papa's head appears to be proportionate to the rest of his body.

We even have fan art. Already!

Fans React to Ghost's "Satanized"

As for the song, fans are pretty smitten about what "Satanized" has to offer, including it's lyrical message which, as one fan points out, "is a song for the many who have been traumatized from Christianity."

Check out more reactions directly below.

About Ghost's New Album + Tour

Ghost's sixth album, Skeletá, will be released on April 25 and succeeds 2022's Impera. It features 10 new songs and will be released through Loma Vista Recordings.

The band will launch their world tour on April 15 in the U.K., with dates on the books (including a summer North American tour) through Sept. 25.