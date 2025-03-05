Ghost Return With First New Song + Album of the Papa V Perpetua Era
Ghost just released their new song "Satanized" along with a revolutionary video featuring the reveal of Papa V Perpetua and details about their forthcoming album, Skeleta.
The band has been teasing the emergence of Papa V Perpetua of late and the new figurehead for the band made his presence known during a midnight watch party from Las Vegas.
With his arrival, we've got a great new song from the band kicking off their support of the Skeleta album. The continues their evolution toward a more commercially accessible sound. The track has religious overtones, speaking of the fight against and regret over a possession.
"I should have known / Not to give in," belts Papa V at one point, later singing in the chorus, "Save me from the monster I see in me / I'm paralyzed / Save me from the bottom of the heart I know / I'm Satanized / I'm Satanized / I'm Satanized."
For a song about possession, it's easy to get reeled in. The swinging drum beat that dominates the song is so catchy its hard not to get caught in its trance. Add in some blistering guitar work and an '80s-esque solo and you've got a certified earworm that is ready to consume your music players for quite some time.
Have a listen to "Satanized" below.
Ghost, "Satanized"
About That Video
The video keeps in the religious them, focusing on an exorcism of sorts. But that may not be the most intriguing thing about the clip.
Ghost have teamed up with Jason Zada of Elf Yourself to create a special video experience in which the viewers can essentially morph into characters featured within the clip. All it takes is a quick upload of your photo and "The Satanizer" will send out a personalized video that will feature you within the action and that you can also share on social media to show that you too have been "Satanized."
Ghost's New Album Skeleta
"Satanized" officially kicks off the promotion for a new studio album. Skeleta will be the band's sixth studio album and it's now on track for an April 25 release through Loma Vista Recordings.
The album includes 10 new songs that take listeners inside a more inwardly personal journey for the band's leader Tobias Forge.
The full artwork and track listing can be seen below and pre-orders are currently being taken through a variety of platforms through the band's website.
Ghost, Skeleta Track Listing + Album Art
1. "Peacefield"
2. "Lachryma"
3. "Satanized"
4. "Guiding Lights"
5. "De Profundis Borealis"
6. "Cenotaph"
7. "Missilla Amori"
8. "Marks of the Evil One"
9. "Umbrea"
10. "Excelsis"
Where You Can See Ghost in 2025
With a new album en route, you can see the newly activated Ghost figurehead Papa V Perpetua and his fellow Nameless Ghouls hitting the road this spring kicking off a world tour in Manchester, England on April 15.
The band will start off traveling through the U.K. and Europe in April and May, taking the month of June off before resuming touring in July with an appearance of the Ozzy and Black Sabbath-led Back to the Beginning concert event on July 5 in Manchester, England.
Immediately after taking part in that massive concert event, Ghost will venture stateside kicking off a North American tour July 9 in Baltimore, Md. Dates run through Aug. 16 in Houston, Texas.
Finishing out their 2025 touring (at least at present), the band will play two shows Sept. 24 and 25 in Mexico City. See all the stops listed below and get your ticketing info through the band's website.
Ghost 2025 World Tour
April 15 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
April 16 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
April 19 – London, UK @ The O2
April 20 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
April 22 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
April 23 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle Frankfurt
April 24 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
April 26 – Lyon, FR @ LDLC Arena
April 27 – Toulouse, FR @ Zénith Toulouse Métropole
April 29 – Lisbon, PT @ MEO Arena
April 30 – Madrid, ES @ Palacio Vistalegre
May 03 – Zürich, CH @ Hallenstadion Zürich
May 04 – Milan, IT @ Unipol Forum
May 07 – Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena
May 08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
May 10 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
May 11 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
May 13 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
May 14 – Oberhausen, DE @ Rudolf Weber-ARENA
May 15 – Hannover, DE @ ZAG Arena
May 17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
May 20 – Tampere, FI @ Nokia Arena
May 22 – Linköping, SE @ Saab Arena
May 23 – Sandviken, SE @ Göransson Arena
May 24 – Oslo, NO @ Oslo Spektrum
July 05 – Birmingham, UK @ Back to the Beginning
July 09 – Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena
July 11 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
July 12 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
July 13 – Miami, Fla. @ Kaseya Center
July 15 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Lenovo Center
July 17 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
July 18 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
July 19 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
July 21 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
July 22 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
July 24 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
July 25 – Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center
July 26 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
July 28 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
July 29 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum
July 30 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
Aug. 01 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena
Aug. 02 – Saint Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 03 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center
Aug. 05 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Aug. 07 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Aug. 09 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Aug. 10 – San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena
Aug. 11 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center
Aug. 14 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
Aug. 15 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
Aug. 16 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Sept. 24 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes
Sept. 25 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes
