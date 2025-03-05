Here Are the Lyrics for Ghost’s New Song ‘Satanized’
There's a new Ghost to sing along to and we've got the lyrics for "Satanized" for you.
"Satanized" is the first song to come from Ghost's upcoming album, Skeleta, which is on schedule for an April 25 release through Loma Vista Recordings.
What Is "Satanized" About?
The song itself deals with a person's fight against and personal regret over being possesed.
The swinging drum beat that dominates the song is so catchy its hard not to get caught in its trance. Add in some blistering guitar work and an '80s-esque solo and you've got a certified earworm that is ready to consume your music players for quite some time.
The song's corresponding video can be viewed below.
Ghost, "Satanized"
Here Are the Lyrics for Ghost's New Song "Satanized"
Please note, the lyric transcription may not be 100 percent accurate.
There is something inside me and they don't know if there is a cure
A demonic possession unlike any before
It's a sickening heartache and it's slowly tormenting my soul
I've invested my prayers into making me whole
I should have known not to give in
I should have known not to give in
Blasphemy (heresy)
Save me from the monster that is eating me
I'm victimized
Blasphemy (heresy)
Save me, from the bottom of my heart I know
I'm Satanized (I'm Satanized, I'm Satanized)
Through a life of devotion I've been quelling my earnest to burst
I've been fighting the notion to my love be coerced
I should have known not to give in
I should have known not to give in
Blasphemy (heresy)
Save me from the monster that is eating me
I'm paralyzed
Blasphemy (heresy)
Save me from the bottom of my heart I know
I'm Satanized (I'm Satanized, I'm Satanized)
Like a deadly affliction that is twisting and bending my core
I thank God for the remedy, but I'm no longer sure
I should have known not to give in
I should have known not to give in
Blasphemy (heresy)
Save me from the monster that is eating me
I'm [lyric indecipherable]
Blasphemy (heresy)
Save me from the bottom of my heart I know
I'm Satanized
Save me from the bottom of my heart I know
I'm Satanized
Save me from the bottom of my heart I know
I'm Satanized (I'm Satanized, I'm Satanized)
Where You Can See Ghost in 2025
With a new album en route, you can see the newly activated Ghost figurehead Papa V Perpetua and his fellow Nameless Ghouls hitting the road this spring kicking off a world tour in Manchester, England on April 15.
The band will start off traveling through the U.K. and Europe in April and May, taking the month of June off before resuming touring in July with an appearance of the Ozzy and Black Sabbath-led Back to the Beginning concert event on July 5 in Manchester, England.
Immediately after taking part in that massive concert event, Ghost will venture stateside kicking off a North American tour July 9 in Baltimore, Md. Dates run through Aug. 16 in Houston, Texas.
Finishing out their 2025 touring (at least at present), the band will play two shows Sept. 24 and 25 in Mexico City. See all the stops listed below and get your ticketing info through the band's website.
Ghost 2025 World Tour
April 15 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
April 16 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
April 19 – London, UK @ The O2
April 20 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
April 22 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
April 23 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle Frankfurt
April 24 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
April 26 – Lyon, FR @ LDLC Arena
April 27 – Toulouse, FR @ Zénith Toulouse Métropole
April 29 – Lisbon, PT @ MEO Arena
April 30 – Madrid, ES @ Palacio Vistalegre
May 03 – Zürich, CH @ Hallenstadion Zürich
May 04 – Milan, IT @ Unipol Forum
May 07 – Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena
May 08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
May 10 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena
May 11 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
May 13 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
May 14 – Oberhausen, DE @ Rudolf Weber-ARENA
May 15 – Hannover, DE @ ZAG Arena
May 17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
May 20 – Tampere, FI @ Nokia Arena
May 22 – Linköping, SE @ Saab Arena
May 23 – Sandviken, SE @ Göransson Arena
May 24 – Oslo, NO @ Oslo Spektrum
July 05 – Birmingham, UK @ Back to the Beginning
July 09 – Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena
July 11 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
July 12 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
July 13 – Miami, Fla. @ Kaseya Center
July 15 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Lenovo Center
July 17 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
July 18 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
July 19 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
July 21 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
July 22 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
July 24 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
July 25 – Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center
July 26 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
July 28 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
July 29 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum
July 30 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
Aug. 01 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena
Aug. 02 – Saint Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 03 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center
Aug. 05 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
Aug. 07 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Aug. 09 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Aug. 10 – San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena
Aug. 11 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center
Aug. 14 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
Aug. 15 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
Aug. 16 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Sept. 24 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes
Sept. 25 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes
