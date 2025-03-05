There's a new Ghost to sing along to and we've got the lyrics for "Satanized" for you.

"Satanized" is the first song to come from Ghost's upcoming album, Skeleta, which is on schedule for an April 25 release through Loma Vista Recordings.

What Is "Satanized" About?

The song itself deals with a person's fight against and personal regret over being possesed.

The swinging drum beat that dominates the song is so catchy its hard not to get caught in its trance. Add in some blistering guitar work and an '80s-esque solo and you've got a certified earworm that is ready to consume your music players for quite some time.

READ MORE: 31 Essential Rcok + Metal Albums Turning 10 in 2025

The song's corresponding video can be viewed below.

Ghost, "Satanized"

Here Are the Lyrics for Ghost's New Song "Satanized"

Please note, the lyric transcription may not be 100 percent accurate.

There is something inside me and they don't know if there is a cure

A demonic possession unlike any before It's a sickening heartache and it's slowly tormenting my soul

I've invested my prayers into making me whole I should have known not to give in

I should have known not to give in Blasphemy (heresy)

Save me from the monster that is eating me

I'm victimized

Blasphemy (heresy)

Save me, from the bottom of my heart I know

I'm Satanized (I'm Satanized, I'm Satanized) Through a life of devotion I've been quelling my earnest to burst

I've been fighting the notion to my love be coerced I should have known not to give in

I should have known not to give in Blasphemy (heresy)

Save me from the monster that is eating me

I'm paralyzed

Blasphemy (heresy)

Save me from the bottom of my heart I know

I'm Satanized (I'm Satanized, I'm Satanized) Like a deadly affliction that is twisting and bending my core

I thank God for the remedy, but I'm no longer sure I should have known not to give in

I should have known not to give in Blasphemy (heresy)

Save me from the monster that is eating me

I'm [lyric indecipherable]

Blasphemy (heresy)

Save me from the bottom of my heart I know

I'm Satanized

Save me from the bottom of my heart I know

I'm Satanized

Save me from the bottom of my heart I know

I'm Satanized (I'm Satanized, I'm Satanized)

Where You Can See Ghost in 2025

With a new album en route, you can see the newly activated Ghost figurehead Papa V Perpetua and his fellow Nameless Ghouls hitting the road this spring kicking off a world tour in Manchester, England on April 15.

The band will start off traveling through the U.K. and Europe in April and May, taking the month of June off before resuming touring in July with an appearance of the Ozzy and Black Sabbath-led Back to the Beginning concert event on July 5 in Manchester, England.

Immediately after taking part in that massive concert event, Ghost will venture stateside kicking off a North American tour July 9 in Baltimore, Md. Dates run through Aug. 16 in Houston, Texas.

Finishing out their 2025 touring (at least at present), the band will play two shows Sept. 24 and 25 in Mexico City. See all the stops listed below and get your ticketing info through the band's website.

Ghost 2025 World Tour

April 15 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

April 16 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

April 19 – London, UK @ The O2

April 20 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

April 22 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

April 23 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle Frankfurt

April 24 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

April 26 – Lyon, FR @ LDLC Arena

April 27 – Toulouse, FR @ Zénith Toulouse Métropole

April 29 – Lisbon, PT @ MEO Arena

April 30 – Madrid, ES @ Palacio Vistalegre

May 03 – Zürich, CH @ Hallenstadion Zürich

May 04 – Milan, IT @ Unipol Forum

May 07 – Berlin, DE @ Uber Arena

May 08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

May 10 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena

May 11 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

May 13 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

May 14 – Oberhausen, DE @ Rudolf Weber-ARENA

May 15 – Hannover, DE @ ZAG Arena

May 17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

May 20 – Tampere, FI @ Nokia Arena

May 22 – Linköping, SE @ Saab Arena

May 23 – Sandviken, SE @ Göransson Arena

May 24 – Oslo, NO @ Oslo Spektrum

July 05 – Birmingham, UK @ Back to the Beginning

July 09 – Baltimore, Md. @ CFG Bank Arena

July 11 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

July 12 – Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

July 13 – Miami, Fla. @ Kaseya Center

July 15 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Lenovo Center

July 17 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

July 18 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

July 19 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

July 21 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

July 22 – New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

July 24 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

July 25 – Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

July 26 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

July 28 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

July 29 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

July 30 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Aug. 01 – Rosemont, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

Aug. 02 – Saint Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Aug. 03 – Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center

Aug. 05 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Aug. 07 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Aug. 09 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Aug. 10 – San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena

Aug. 11 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center

Aug. 14 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

Aug. 15 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Aug. 16 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Sept. 24 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes

Sept. 25 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes