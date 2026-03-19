Rock Singer Wants to ‘Die With Dignity’ + Refuses Cancer Treatment

A rock singer says he will forgo cancer treatment after recently going public with his diagnosis.

Earlier this week, British rock band The Wildhearts announced that original member and frontman Ginger Wildheart had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer known as Mantle cell lymphoma.

Following the announcement, Wildheart has made his plans clear regarding his next steps.

Ginger Wildheart Addresses Cancer Diagnosis

A day later, Wildheart shared a message on social media thanking fans for their support after his diagnosis was made public. He also addressed his path forward.

I won't go through treatment. I've lived the life of 10 men and will die with dignity. Still got 2-3 years to say goodbye to everyone. And I'll be rocking until the very last moment. No misery please. Positivity all the way ❤️

According to the statement from the band, Wildheart started experiencing severe pains while on tour in December. He sought medical testing for the issue after the tour.

The Wildhearts are planning to honor all previously scheduled tour dates moving forward.

What You Should Know About The Wildhearts

The Wildhearts formed in 1989 after Ginger was dismissed from the English hard rock band the Quireboys. According to The Wildhearts' bio, Ginger was "kicked out for doing too many drugs." He also had a brief stint as a member of Faces.

The Wildhearts scored multiple top 10 singles over the years. Their debut album, Earth vs. the Wildhearts, was named the best album of 1993 by Kerrang!

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The band's most recent album, Satanic Rites of the Wildhearts, was released in 2025. It also marked the band's first effort following a brief three-year hiatus.

The Wildhearts currently have tour dates scheduled, starting with an April 2 show at Hangar 34 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. A complete list of dates is available on the band's website.