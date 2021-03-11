TikTok user Rachel Mackenzlee has shared a hysterical video recollecting that time her mother allowed her to dress like Ozzy Osbourne for school picture day. And don't worry, she shared the priceless photo too.

This clip is part of the latest TikTok trend where users lip sync to a sound clip from the reality television show Real Housewives of New Jersey while looking back on a moment in life, typically one that is frustrating, regretful or something with a negative or embarrassing connotation.

However, we don't see anything shameful about having once dressed like the Prince of Darkness and having it immortalized in the form of a school picture.

"Waking up in the morning, thinking about so many things. I just wish things would get better," mimes Mackenzlee before the video flips to a picture of her as a child, wavy brown hair parted down the middle, white shirt beneath a denim vest and, of course, round sunglasses, though they were blue instead of the red ones Osbourne frequently wears.

We would love to know more about what drove Mackenzlee to insist she take her school picture decked out as Ozzy. Our best guess is that four seasons of The Osbournes reality show, which aired on MTV for four season from 2002 through 2005, had something to do with it.

If so, it would be a full circle moment for the TikTok trend, which uses another reality show clip as its launchpad.

Watch the TikTok video clip below where you'll see that prized school photo.

