Glassjaw are in a reflective mood as they prepare to make their live return in 2022. Given the pandemic squashed any touring they might have done to mark the 20th anniversary of their debut album Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Silence, the band will play a set dedicated to that record as well as a set dedicated to its follow-up Worship and Tribute, which turns 20 next year, during their 2022 spring tour.

The band just announced dates for the run for next March, with certain shows getting sets dedicated to both records while other dates are specific to just one of the two albums. You can see a full rundown of which cities are getting which sets listed below.

“The Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Glassjaw Tour featuring everything you ever wanted to hear from Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Silence and everything you ever wanted to hear from Worship And Tribute” is how the band described the dates via their website. You can get ticketing and bundle details via Glassjaw's website.

Glassjaw arrived on the scene in 2000 with Everything You Wanted to Know About Silence. The Ross Robinson-produced disc was positively reviewed with the songs "Pretty Lush" and "Ry Ry's Song" getting the most attention. Worship and Tribute followed in 2002 with Robinson once again leading the band through recording sessions. The album received a Best Recorded Package Grammy nomination. Featured songs included "Cosmopolitan Bloodloss" and "Ape Dos Mil."

Glassjaw 2022 "Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Glassjaw" Tour

March 02 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720 *

March 03 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720 #

March 04 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall *

March 05 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall #

March 08 - Denver, Colo. @ The Summit *#

March 10 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center *#

March 11 - Austin, Texas @ Mohawk *

March 12 - Austin, Texas @ Mohawk #

March 14 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade – Heaven *#

March 16 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall *#

March 18 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom *#

March 19 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium *#

March 20 - Silver Springs, Md. @ Fillmore *#

March 21 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer *#

March 23 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw *

March 24 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Warsaw #

March 25 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount *

March 26 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount #

* Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Silence set

# Worship and Tribute set