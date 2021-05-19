The Glorious Sons Power Through High Energy Song ‘Daylight’
It's a new dawn, it's a new day and it's time for some new music from the Glorious Sons, who are dropping a high energy track called "Daylight" on us to kick off their 2021 output.
The JUNO-winning Canadian rock outfit unleash a bit of rocket-fueled catharsis on this cut, emulating a mind that is racing 1000 miles a minute and pushing the body to its limits. The band self-produced the track that serves as their inaugural 2021 entry into the rock world.
Admittedly, it packs a little more intensity than what the group typically brings. “I think a lot of people are hoping to hear the follow up to 'S.O.S.,'” shares lead singer Brett Emmons. “It’s not here. Nor do I think it needs to be. We were more interested in making something that sounds energized than organized. It’s by far the closest representation to how the band feels performing a set in a club. But mainly, the important thing to remember here, is that spiritually, the band needed to make music completely for ourselves and that’s what we did.”
Get a closer look at the lyrics for the song and the accompanying visualizer below.
The Glorious Sons, "Daylight" Lyrics (per AZLyrics.com)
I broke my nose
Bled on my clothes
Woke up in the vicious sun
On the steps of my front door
I took one look
And turned around
I felt the death
I heard the black dog fainting ground
Burning daylight
Daylight daylight
Daylight ya
Shut up mind
Shut up soul
Let me burn myself a hole
Burning daylight
Daylight daylight
Daylight ya
Shut up body
I'm on a roll
Let me burn myself a hole
I close my eyes
On highways sides
In rooms of smoke and yellow light
Where handsome men are brutalized
Where no one lives
And no one dies
We just wait and look for ways
To disappear behind our eyes
Ya
Another honest man gets burned alive
Burning daylight
Daylight daylight
Daylight ya
Shut up mind
Shut up soul
Let me burn myself a hole
Burning daylight
Daylight daylight
Daylight ya
Shut up man
I'm on a roll
Let me burn myself a hole
I took one look
And turned around
I felt the death
I heard the black dog gaining ground
Burning daylight
Daylight daylight
Daylight daylight
Daylight daylight
Daylight
Burning daylight
Daylight daylight
Daylight ya
Shut up mind
Shut up soul
Let me burn myself a hole
Burning daylight
Daylight daylight
Daylight ya
Shut up body
I'm on a roll
Let me burn myself a hole
The Glorious Sons, "Daylight"
If you like the song, it's available for streaming and download at this location. Stay tuned to see if more Glorious Sons music follows as the year progresses.
