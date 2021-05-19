The Glorious Sons Power Through High Energy Song ‘Daylight’

It's a new dawn, it's a new day and it's time for some new music from the Glorious Sons, who are dropping a high energy track called "Daylight" on us to kick off their 2021 output.

The JUNO-winning Canadian rock outfit unleash a bit of rocket-fueled catharsis on this cut, emulating a mind that is racing 1000 miles a minute and pushing the body to its limits. The band self-produced the track that serves as their inaugural 2021 entry into the rock world.

Admittedly, it packs a little more intensity than what the group typically brings. “I think a lot of people are hoping to hear the follow up to 'S.O.S.,'” shares lead singer Brett Emmons. “It’s not here. Nor do I think it needs to be. We were more interested in making something that sounds energized than organized. It’s by far the closest representation to how the band feels performing a set in a club. But mainly, the important thing to remember here, is that spiritually, the band needed to make music completely for ourselves and that’s what we did.”

Get a closer look at the lyrics for the song and the accompanying visualizer below.

The Glorious Sons, "Daylight" Lyrics (per AZLyrics.com)

I broke my nose

Bled on my clothes

Woke up in the vicious sun

On the steps of my front door I took one look

And turned around

I felt the death

I heard the black dog fainting ground Burning daylight

Daylight daylight

Daylight ya

Shut up mind

Shut up soul

Let me burn myself a hole

Burning daylight

Daylight daylight

Daylight ya

Shut up body

I'm on a roll

Let me burn myself a hole I close my eyes

On highways sides

In rooms of smoke and yellow light

Where handsome men are brutalized

Where no one lives

And no one dies

We just wait and look for ways

To disappear behind our eyes

Ya

Another honest man gets burned alive Burning daylight

Daylight daylight

Daylight ya

Shut up mind

Shut up soul

Let me burn myself a hole

Burning daylight

Daylight daylight

Daylight ya

Shut up man

I'm on a roll

Let me burn myself a hole I took one look

And turned around

I felt the death

I heard the black dog gaining ground Burning daylight

Daylight daylight

Daylight daylight

Daylight daylight

Daylight Burning daylight

Daylight daylight

Daylight ya

Shut up mind

Shut up soul

Let me burn myself a hole

Burning daylight

Daylight daylight

Daylight ya

Shut up body

I'm on a roll

Let me burn myself a hole

The Glorious Sons, "Daylight"

If you like the song, it's available for streaming and download at this location. Stay tuned to see if more Glorious Sons music follows as the year progresses.

Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.