The Glorious Sons Find the Beautiful Melancholy on New Song ‘Don’t Live Fast’
The Glorious Sons were motoring right along in support of their 2019 album A War on Everything, even picking up a Juno Award nomination, when, like many bands, their touring world came to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. But, to help stem the downtime, they've unveiled a reflective new song titled "Don't Live Fast."
The track saunters along with a melancholic ease, bolstered by a haunting piano backing. The song is separate from their most recent album, with the band revealing, "We wrote and recorded this song a few months back, because back then it looked like we might not have the time this year. Look at us now. This song is called 'Don’t Live Fast,' and I think it means a lot more now."
Check out the lyrics below and the song in the player below that.
Don’t live fast
Don’t make a martyr of your past
Nostalgias gonna kick your ass
You’ll want every second back
Don’t live fast
Take your time
It’s okay to fade away
Do it for someone else today
It’s gonna be okay
Don’t live fast.
There are cracks in everything
But that’s not where we break
Only where we think we’re strong does weakness show its face
Bring it back home
Let it run still
Easy there, you’ve got time to kill
Shake off the night
Let the air in
Wake up and wash your hands of it,
Let every light bleed in.
Don’t go mad,
Don’t get even for your pride
There are places you can hide
If you go inside
Don’t go mad.
There are things we can’t control
But we still have a choice
All these things we can’t explain
But that don’t mean we’re liars.
Bring it back home
Let it run still
Easy there, you’ve got time to kill
Shake off the night
Let the air in
Wake up and wash your hands of it,
Let every light bleed in.
Let every light bleed in.
The Glorious Sons, "Don't Live Fast"
If you like what you hear, "Don't Live Fast" is now available via the platform of your choosing here.
Meanwhile, The Glorious Sons have also been keeping creative, using their social media while in self-isolation to deliver new songs fairly daily. Using the moniker "Isolation Songs," tracks have included "Where We Used to Love," "You Stay Young," "Everything Blue," "Conditional," "Shambles #1," "Lilacs All the Way Down," "A Man and His House and His Money," "Nothing Dies" and "Quarantine in a Rental Car" among others.
