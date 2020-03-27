The Glorious Sons were motoring right along in support of their 2019 album A War on Everything, even picking up a Juno Award nomination, when, like many bands, their touring world came to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. But, to help stem the downtime, they've unveiled a reflective new song titled "Don't Live Fast."

The track saunters along with a melancholic ease, bolstered by a haunting piano backing. The song is separate from their most recent album, with the band revealing, "We wrote and recorded this song a few months back, because back then it looked like we might not have the time this year. Look at us now. This song is called 'Don’t Live Fast,' and I think it means a lot more now."

Check out the lyrics below and the song in the player below that.

Don’t live fast

Don’t make a martyr of your past

Nostalgias gonna kick your ass

You’ll want every second back

Don’t live fast

Take your time

It’s okay to fade away

Do it for someone else today

It’s gonna be okay

Don’t live fast. There are cracks in everything

But that’s not where we break

Only where we think we’re strong does weakness show its face Bring it back home

Let it run still

Easy there, you’ve got time to kill

Shake off the night

Let the air in

Wake up and wash your hands of it,

Let every light bleed in. Don’t go mad,

Don’t get even for your pride

There are places you can hide

If you go inside

Don’t go mad. There are things we can’t control

But we still have a choice

All these things we can’t explain

But that don’t mean we’re liars. Bring it back home

Let it run still

Easy there, you’ve got time to kill

Shake off the night

Let the air in

Wake up and wash your hands of it,

Let every light bleed in.

Let every light bleed in.

The Glorious Sons, "Don't Live Fast"

If you like what you hear, "Don't Live Fast" is now available via the platform of your choosing here.

Meanwhile, The Glorious Sons have also been keeping creative, using their social media while in self-isolation to deliver new songs fairly daily. Using the moniker "Isolation Songs," tracks have included "Where We Used to Love," "You Stay Young," "Everything Blue," "Conditional," "Shambles #1," "Lilacs All the Way Down," "A Man and His House and His Money," "Nothing Dies" and "Quarantine in a Rental Car" among others.