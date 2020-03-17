While many bands are scrambling to figure out what to do with their sudden free time, Glorious Sons are keeping their fans entertained, launching a new video series titled "Isolation Songs." The first installment finds singer Brett Emmons playing a somber, acoustic track titled "Quarantine in a Rental Car" that can be viewed below.

Emmons wrote, "At home waiting this thing out, trying to keep my mind busy. Here’s a little segment called 'isolation songs.' This is the first of the batch. 'Quarantine in a Rental Car.'"

The singer added that not every song in his planned "Isolation Songs" series will be about the current crisis we're all facing. He continued, "It’s just been a long week and I needed to get this one off my chest. Enjoy. Stay safe. Wash your hands. Please avoid the elderly and those who have problems with their immune system."

The band's most recent album was last fall's A War on Everything, which has yielded the tracks "Panic Attack," "Pink Motel," "Kingdom in My Heart" and the most recent single "Closer to the Sky."

Like many acts, the Glorious Sons had to postpone tour dates in the wake of the coronavirus. Stay tuned here for the band's touring info and keep an eye on their YouTube account for future "Isolation Songs" installments.

The Glorious Sons, "Quarantine in a Rental Car"