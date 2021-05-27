The Glorious Sons have "unfinished business" and they intend to take care of it later this year and carrying over into 2022. The "Unfinished Business" tour will start in the U.S. this December, then pick up again after the holidays in the band's native Canada.

News of the trek comes on the heels of some brand new music for the Glorious Sons, who recently debuted the song "Daylight" and then followed it up this week with the release of the song "Young King," which can be heard below. You can pick up the track here.

The Glorious Sons, "Young King"

PLAYLIST: Keep up with each week's new songs by following Loudwire's 'Weekly Wire' Spotify playlist, featuring 50 tracks with updates each Friday afternoon.

The tour gets underway Dec. 10 in Pittsburgh, encompassing 29 shows in total, before wrapping March 4 in Quebec City. JJ Wilde will provide support on the Canadian stops. All dates can be seen below and tickets can be found via the band's website.

The TGS Union pre-sale begins on June 1 at 1PM ET, followed by the Spotify Fan First pre-sale on June 2 at 10AM local. The general public on sale is confirmed for June 4 at 10AM local time.

In recent months, the group has been promoting an exclusive, limited edition poster series via the TGS Union mobile app. This series has been animated and each poster has been offered as a 1-of-1 minted NFT offer that includes a pair of "season passes" to all TGS shows in 2022, with 15 packages available in total.

With the tour announcement, The Glorious Sons are offering a 1-of-1 version of all of the animated posters that includes a lifetime pair of tickets to any TGS show. The bidding on these items will be conducted via Rarible.com beginning at 1PM ET on May 27 and will be open for two weeks.

The Glorious Sons 2021-2022 "Unfinished Business" Tour

Dec. 10 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

Dec. 11 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

Dec. 12 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ The Vogue

Dec. 14 - Chicago, Ill. @ Metro

Dec. 15 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater

Dec. 17 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Beachland Ballroom

Dec. 18 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection

Jan. 20 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom*

Jan. 21 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom*

Jan. 22 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Commodore Ballroom*

Jan. 25 - Vernon, British Columbia @ Performing Arts Centre*

Jan. 28 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Edmonton Convention Centre*

Jan. 29 - Calgary, Alberta @ MacEwan Hall*

Jan. 31 - Red Deer, Alberta @ Bo's*

Feb. 1 - Red Deer, Alberta @ Bo's*

Feb. 3 - Lethbridge, Alberta @ Enmax Centre*

Feb. 5 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ TCU Place*

Feb. 9 - Regina, Saskatchewan @ Conexus Arts Centre*

Feb. 10 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ MTS Place*

Feb. 16 - Ottawa, Ontario @ TD Place*

Feb. 17 - Peterborough, Ontario @ Memorial Centre*

Feb. 19 - London, Ontario @ Bud Gardens*

Feb. 22 - Kitchener, Ontario @ Centre in the Square*

Feb. 23 - Windsor, Ontario @ Chrysler Theatre*

Feb. 26 - St. Catharines, Ontario @ Meridian Centre*

March 3 - Montreal, Quebec @ Mtelus*

March 4 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Impérial Bell*

*w/special guest JJ Wilde

The Glorious Sons