Godsmack singer and guitarist Sully Erna brought Christmas early to three lucky youths this past weekend. The Scars Foundation, the musician's mental health charity, donated $12,500 to the Inner-City Youth Boxing Program at Thrive Boxing and Fitness in Londonderry, New Hampshire, near the band's Massachusetts origin point.

That donation means that three young student-athletes will receive the gift of a one-year scholarship to Thrive's boxing gym. Some of the facility's older equipment will also get replaced using a portion of the funds, as a press release explained last week (Dec. 20). Watch a video down toward the bottom of this post.

"The Scars Foundation was established to raise money and bring awareness on a global level to mental health issues," Erna said. "We are battling everything from addiction to severe depression, bullying, suicide prevention and more."

He continued, "I've seen the positive impact coach Julio Peña at Thrive Boxing has on his young students with my own eyes, and I feel that not only does his work help develop these young athletes into better athletes, but it teaches these kids how to be better mentors themselves for the next generation of kids that will need the same guidance in choosing the right paths in life."

The donation joined others from UFC President Dana White, The Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation Executive Director Jim Wahlberg, as well as the proceeds from a previous fundraiser called "Scars For Scars." Boston Boxing Promotions' Peter Czymbor helmed that event.

"It is so appropriate and fitting with the spirit of both The Scars Foundation and Boston Boxing Promotions to see a donation being made to this inner-city youth boxing and fitness program that’ll help youth members with both physical fitness and life lessons," Czymbor added.

