Godsmack Debut Catchy New Song ‘Surrender’

After promising fans months ago that new music was indeed on the way, hard rock veterans Godsmack are back with the punchy new song "Surrender."

The band shared a brief snippet of some of the song's instrumentation, generating plenty of buzz as fans anxiously awaited the release of the first new music from Godsmack since the group issued their eighth studio album, When Legends Rise, in 2018.

One thing that's evident from "Surrender" is that 25 years after releasing their debut album, Godsmack are still the hit-writing heavyweights we've always known them to be. It's something to be cherished, especially considering that earlier this year singer Sully Erna suggested that this new album may be the band's last.

"'Surrender' is a very cut and dry song," says vocalist and guitarist Sully Erna. "It’s simply about the exhaustion we can all feel in relationships at times from the redundancy of fighting with each other. At a certain point in our lives, we submit to putting aside who’s right or wrong, we just want it to STOP! So we wave the white flag."

When Legends Rise reached No. 8 on the Billboard 200, the sixth consecutive Godsmack record to crack the chart's Top 10. It has also been certified gold by the RIAA and was the sixth album by the group to achieve gold status or higher in the United States.

Godsmack, "Surrender"

