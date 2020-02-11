Godsmack Inviting 300 New Hampshire Students for ‘Unforgettable’ Video Shoot

How much impact can music have on you at an early age? A group of New Hampshire music students are finding out first hand from Godsmack, who will continue their association with a Manchester, New Hampshire music program this week.

Fans may remember that Godsmack invited a group of 20 students from the Gilbert H. Hood Middle School in Manchester to join them in the studio on their recording of the track "Unforgettable." The band then followed that up by inviting the same students to help them perform the song live onstage during a Gilford, New Hampshire stop in August of 2018.

Now, the band is opening things up so that over 300 students from the school will get to join them in a performance of "Unforgettable" at the SNHU Arena in Manchester this Saturday (Feb. 15).

The performance will come a day after (Feb. 14) frontman Sully Erna makes a personal visit to the school to speak with the middle school students about his life, the challenges, blending in and how music saved him, while encouraging the young musicians to pursue their dreams. The assembly will end with the students being taught the song in preparation for the performance the following day, which will also serve as the video shoot for the track.

"Unforgettable" follows three singles that have already hit No. 1 from the When Legends Rise album. The band started with "Bulletproof," followed with the title track and most recently climbed the charts again with "Under Your Scars."

Godsmack will be back on the road in April and May, playing a number of festival dates. See their stops and get ticketing info here.