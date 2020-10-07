GoFundMe Launched to Restore Vinnie Paul’s Old Stretch Limo

The 1997 Lincoln Town Car stretch limousine owned by Pantera's Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell was just one of many pieces of the band's party legacy. The limo has since been gifted to Sirius XM's Jose Mangin by the late drummer's estate and a GoFundMe has now been launched to help the DJ restore the vehicle to its past glory.

"I recently inherited Vinnie and Dime's limousine, the Pantera 1997 Lincoln Town Car stretch limo. It's been sitting out baking in the Las Vegas sun outside Vinnie Paul's home for several years," said Mangin in a video he posted on Twitter, offering fans a brief look inside the iconic limo. "He wanted to fix it up, he just didn't do it in time," the DJ continued, "and the estate gave it to me thinking that I would be the guy to love it, care for it, honor it and have fans and bands inside of this and that's exactly what I want to do."

In the video clip, it's clear that the limo was left in a well-used state. The roof is tattered, there's rust stains dripping down the door panels and there's even still empty styrofoam cups and shot glasses still residing inside.

"I want to bring this back to life. I want to fix the inside. I want to pimp it out and make it something that Vinnie would be proud of," enthused Mangin.

The GoFundMe page is seeking $33,000 in donations for the restoration.

Detailing all the work that needs to be done, the fundraising page description stated, in part, "I need to pay for engine work, body work, paint, transmission, power window/trunk motors, stereo/visual equipment (super important!), tires, wheels, brakes, lights, interior seats/carpet, vinyl roofing, front windshield, sun roof, detailing, registration, insurance, storage, and more costs that I have no idea that will undoubtedly happen."

Anyone who donates $33 or more will have their name engraved inside the trunk. To donate and learn more, head here.