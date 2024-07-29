Gojira Fans Mock Critics Calling Band’s Olympics Performance ‘Satanic’

Gojira fans are mocking critics online who are calling the band's 2024 Olympics opening ceremony performance "Satanic."

The French outfit became the first metal band to ever play the Olympics opening ceremony on Friday (July 26) and it was quite a spectacle.

Following a portion dedicated to Les Miserables and a clip of a singing, beheaded Marie Antoinette, Gojira performed a rendition of the French Revolution song "Ah! Ça Ira!" from a castle with opera singer Marina Viotti during the "Liberté" section of the ceremony.

For metalheads, pyrotechnics, graphic imagery and other intense sounds and visuals are nothing new, thus the performance was a huge win for the metal community. But for some, it was shocking, and viewers have shared their appalled takes online.

Critics Call the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony 'Satanic'

A couple of individuals posted about the "Satanic" opening ceremony on X (formerly Twitter), and though they referenced other bits of the ceremony in their posts, clips of Gojira's performance were included in them as well.

One person wrote, "The opening ceremony of the Olympics is not even hiding the Satanic rituals anymore. There is no longer anything hidden in plain sight. These are the demonic dark forces of Satan who want to eclipse the light." This person noted that "skulls, motifs of death" and the "Satanic red" color seen during Gojira's performance were evidence of this alleged Satanic ritual.

Another lamented that viewership will be down as a result of this so-called Satanic display, meaning the athletes will not have as many onlookers during the biggest moments of their lives. Someone else cozied up to the conspiracy that Satanists are controlling the world.

The 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony Causes Controversy

It wasn't just Gojira's performance that upset people.

The ceremony was organized by artistic director Thomas Jolly, and also featured a tableau of drag queens and dancers that many assumed was meant to resemble Leonardo da Vinci’s biblical painting "The Last Supper."

However, Jolly has confirmed that that wasn't his inspiration.

"There is Dionysus who arrives on this table. He is there because he is the God of celebration in Greek mythology,” Jolly said on the French news channel BFM-TV Sunday [via Today]. “The idea was to have a pagan celebration connected to the gods of Olympus. You will never find in me a desire to mock and denigrate anyone.”

What Gojira Fans Think of People Calling Band 'Satanic'

Gojira's fans have shared some hilarious reactions to the apparent Satanic panic surrounding the opening ceremony. Many pointed out that much of Gojira's music calls for protecting nature and the environment — nothing at all to do with Satanism.

"Gojira getting accused of doing Satanic rituals…metal is so back," one fan wrote.

"This Satanic Panic stuff is so 1983 lol. The severed head is the French Revolution. And the band, Gojira, make really wholesome songs about nature, cleaning up garbage, saving the whales, protecting forests etc.. calm the fuck down," noted another.

