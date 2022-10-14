Gojira Release New Song ‘Our Time Is Now’ From ‘NHL 23′ Video Game

Gojira have released a new song called "Our Time Is Now." The heavy anthem appears in NHL 23, the new ice hockey video game that also emerged Friday (Oct. 14). Its soundtrack features further rock and metal bands such as Ghost, Korn and several others.

NHL 23 is now available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The 32nd installment of EA Sports' NHL video game series, its cover art highlights two burgeoning athletes in hockey — Trevor Zegras, center for the Anaheim Ducks, and Sarah Nurse, Olympic silver medalist for Canada's national team.

NHL 23 is now available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. See the complete list of bands that appear on NHL 23 directly underneath.

"This song goes out to all the fighters out there sparking a light in a dark world," Gojira bandleader Joe Duplantier explained of "Our Time Is Now."

He added, "If you care about something meaningful to you and your community. If you are standing for a cause, if you show compassion and solidarity for the ones whose rights are taken away, if you're in a war defending your inherent rights or fighting against deforestation, if you're standing for animal rights, human rights, you are the lightning bolt, the spark that will shape our world. Your time is now! Our time is now!" (via ThePRP)

Gojira's latest album is Fortitude, which the French heavy metal act released in 2021. It features singles including "Another World" and "Born for One Thing." Gojira are currently touring the world. See the dates below.

Gojira Tour Dates

Nov. 24, 2022 – Osaka, Japan @ Zepp Bayside

Nov. 24, 2022 – Koto City, Japan @ Toyusu PIT

Dec. 2, 2022 – Melbourne, Australia @ Good Things

Dec. 3, 2022 – Sydney, Australia @ Good Things

Dec. 4, 2022 – Brisbane, Australia @ Good Things

Feb. 11, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland @ The National

Feb. 12, 2023 – Belfast, Ireland @ Ulster Hall

Feb. 14, 2023 – Newcastle, England @ O2

Feb. 15, 2023 – Glasgow, Scotland @ O2

Feb. 17, 2023 – Cardiff, Wales @ Int'l Arena

Feb. 19, 2023 – Manchester, England @ Victoria

Feb. 21, 2023 – Nottingham, England @ Motorpoint

Feb. 22, 2023 – London, England @ Alexandra

Feb. 24, 2023 – Burdeaux Le Lac, France @ Arkea

Feb. 25, 2023 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

Feb. 26, 2023 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal

Feb. 28, 2023 – Lyon, France @ Halle Tony Garnier

March 2, 2023 – Munich, Germany @ Zenith

March 3, 2023 – Gliwice, Poland @ Arena Gliwice

March 5, 2023 – Wiesbaden, Germany @ Kulturzentrum