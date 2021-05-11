Congratulations to Gojira for having the top-selling album in the United States this week. The numbers are in, with Fortitude giving the French metal juggernauts their highest charting position to date.

Gojira’s seventh album debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard 200, crushing the release of 2016’s Magma, which peaked at No. 24. Album audio and video streaming is factored into the final numbers on the Billboard 200, which is why Fortitude only placed twelfth there. Overall, Fortitude moved 27,372 units in the United States (24,104 pure sales) which brings Gojira to No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart.

Once again, Fortitude outsold Magma, which racked up 17,000 first-week sales. For further comparison, 2012’s L’enfant Sauvage sold 11,000 copies and peaked at No. 34 on Billboard.

In the United States, Fortitude also hit No. 1 on the Current Rock Albums and Current Hard Music Albums charts, and No. 2 on the Current Internet Albums and LP Vinyl Albums charts. [via Stream and Destroy newsletter / Metal Injection]

Gojira also secured the highest charting position of their career in France, debuting at No. 2. Fortitude even managed to break into the Top 10 in Australia, Finland, Germany, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Fans will get to hear new tracks from Fortitude live when Gojira embark on their co-headlining 2021 tour with Deftones this summer. Gojira will headline their own string of dates later in the year with supporting from Knocked Loose and Alien Weaponry.