Gojira Announce Intimate Show With $30 Tickets

It's not everyday you see bands playing shows for as low as $30, especially in 2026 and especially not one as big os Gojira, but that's exactly what's happening this coming week at a 1,200 capacity venue in St. Louis.

And the show also comes with a charitable component that makes it all the more special.

What Are Gojira Planning in St. Louis?

Gojira have booked a show at The Sovereign in St. Louis on Sept. 18. It's a last minute addition to the band's touring schedule, but one that they're gladly adding. If you've seen them at any point over the last few years, it's been a lot of festival performances and support on massive tours. So this is a chance to get a little bit closer and upfront.

They've revealed that all proceeds from the show will go to Operation Food Search, which is the biggest independent food bank in the city. They feed a reported 200,000 people a month, so the funds from the show will turn into food for those in need.

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"So come out. It’s $30, it’s going to be loud and all of it goes to keeping people fed," shared the group in announcing the show.

Support for the performance will come from Locked Shut.

How Do I Get Tickets?

Tickets for this special Gojira performance are on sale now and you can get ticketing info via the band's website. Currently, Gojira's only other date is on Sept. 20 at the Louder Than Life festival.

See other big rock and metal bands touring in 2026 below.