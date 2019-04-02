Good Charlotte Announce 2019 U.S. + European Tour Dates

It's time to get your Good Charlotte fix as the veteran rockers will return to the road this spring and summer playing dates in both the U.S. and Europe. The band just announced a slew of dates, with more expected to be added.

Their next appearance will come this weekend as the group takes the stage at the Sabroso Festival in Dana Point, Calif. The band's late spring is filled with a mix of festival appearances as well as their own dates, with the last U.S. show being their July 20 appearance as the Vans Warped Tour stop in Mountain View, Calif. See the dates below.

As stated, Good Charlotte also revealed their European dates, which also includes a number of festivals. The Euro run all takes place during the month of August. See the dates and stops listed below.

Good Charlotte are touring in support of their 2018 album, Generation Rx, which has given fans such standout tracks as "Actual Pain," "Shadowboxer," "Prayers" and "Self Help." The album comes from a personal place for the band, who address life's struggles through the more difficult and painful experiences.

The band said of the album, "The message is you can get through the pain, survive it, and have the life you want. We made the record on our own terms and our own time. In that respect, we channeled the soul of our first two albums. This is the album we’ve been waiting 15 years to create."

For ticketing details on all the band's shows, head here.

Good Charlotte 2019 Tour Dates

April 6 - Dana Point, Calif. @ Sabroso Festival

May 3 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Beale Street Music Festival

May 17 - Richardson, TX @ Wildflower Arts & Music Festival

May 18 - Tulsa, Okla. @ The Joint at Hard Rock Tulsa

May 24 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Fremont Street Experience

June 27 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

June 28 - Mt Pocono, Pa. @ Pocono Mountain Pavilion at Mt. Airy

June 29 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Warped Tour

July 20 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Warped Tour

Aug 2 - Gijon, Austurias @ Tsunami Xixon

Aug 3 - Malestroit, France @ Au Pont Du Rock

Aug 8 - Püttlingen, Germany @ Rocco del Schlocko

Aug 9 - Eschwege, Germany @ Open Flair Festival

Aug 10 - Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany @ Taubertal Festival

Aug 16 - St Pölten, Austria @ Frequency Fest

Aug 18 - Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop

Courtesy of Good Charlotte Courtesy of Good Charlotte loading...