Good Charlotte Announce 2019 U.S. + European Tour Dates
It's time to get your Good Charlotte fix as the veteran rockers will return to the road this spring and summer playing dates in both the U.S. and Europe. The band just announced a slew of dates, with more expected to be added.
Their next appearance will come this weekend as the group takes the stage at the Sabroso Festival in Dana Point, Calif. The band's late spring is filled with a mix of festival appearances as well as their own dates, with the last U.S. show being their July 20 appearance as the Vans Warped Tour stop in Mountain View, Calif. See the dates below.
As stated, Good Charlotte also revealed their European dates, which also includes a number of festivals. The Euro run all takes place during the month of August. See the dates and stops listed below.
Good Charlotte are touring in support of their 2018 album, Generation Rx, which has given fans such standout tracks as "Actual Pain," "Shadowboxer," "Prayers" and "Self Help." The album comes from a personal place for the band, who address life's struggles through the more difficult and painful experiences.
The band said of the album, "The message is you can get through the pain, survive it, and have the life you want. We made the record on our own terms and our own time. In that respect, we channeled the soul of our first two albums. This is the album we’ve been waiting 15 years to create."
For ticketing details on all the band's shows, head here.
Good Charlotte 2019 Tour Dates
April 6 - Dana Point, Calif. @ Sabroso Festival
May 3 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Beale Street Music Festival
May 17 - Richardson, TX @ Wildflower Arts & Music Festival
May 18 - Tulsa, Okla. @ The Joint at Hard Rock Tulsa
May 24 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Fremont Street Experience
June 27 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
June 28 - Mt Pocono, Pa. @ Pocono Mountain Pavilion at Mt. Airy
June 29 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Warped Tour
July 20 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Warped Tour
Aug 2 - Gijon, Austurias @ Tsunami Xixon
Aug 3 - Malestroit, France @ Au Pont Du Rock
Aug 8 - Püttlingen, Germany @ Rocco del Schlocko
Aug 9 - Eschwege, Germany @ Open Flair Festival
Aug 10 - Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany @ Taubertal Festival
Aug 16 - St Pölten, Austria @ Frequency Fest
Aug 18 - Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop
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