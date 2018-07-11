The recent shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland made headlines across the nation, but it particularly hit home for Joel and Benji Madden, Good Charlotte's sibling rockers, who grew up in nearby Waldorf, Maryland. So when the city of Annapolis decided to do something to honor the memory of the five Capital Gazette employees killed, the band offered their services.

According to the Associated Press, Good Charlotte will appear at an event on July 28 titled Annapolis Rising: A Benefit for the Capital Gazette and Free Press. Mayor Gavin Buckley made the announcement, which feature the band along with a number of performances and guest speakers. Details on ticketing will be revealed shortly.

Both Benji and Joel Madden spoke with the Associated Press in the video above, speaking about their decision to take part.

“I feel everything starts at home, it starts in your community and this is the place in Maryland that we come from. This is the place we go back to. We feel very, very deeply connected to Annapolis and it’s a very important place to us. It’s very important for us to show up for the city,” Joel Madden explained, while his brother Benji added, “If we can help support an event that will be uplifting for the families of the victims and the tragedy as a whole, it feels really important to be a part of that.”

Benji Madden called the Capital Gazette "a big pillar in the Annapolis community," having a hand in the support of the arts. He added, "It feels really special to us. It's rare to find that kind of community."

The benefit concert will take place from a stage on College Avenue with the Maryland State House in the background. Proceeds from the benefit will fund the victims and survivors, as well as journalism scholarships.