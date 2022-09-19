Goth Metal Icons Tristania Break Up After 26 Years, Share Statement

Goth metal icons Tristania have broken up after 26 years. The news came from a statement they posted on their social media under the title "Tristania Is No More."

"After 26 years on the international metal scene, the members of Tristania have this week taken the heavy decision to call it a day," the band wrote, confirming that their upcoming scheduled performances, including a South American tour, have been canceled.

"Last week came the news about a serious medical situation in near family within the band, which will make it impossible to pursue both short and long-term plans with the band. This came as a shock to us and we are truly sorry to share this," the statement continues.

"Tristania is a band that has never made compromises in our art, and it has never been an option for us to present anything not 100 percent to our fans and followers... We want to thank everyone we have worked together with for almost three decades of writing music, recording, releasing and touring, but especially we would like to give an extra heartful thank you to Continental Concerts that has stood by us in thick and thin through a significant part of the band's career.

"Last, but not least, we would like to thank our loyal fans all over the world for amazing experiences through the years. Without you, we would not have had the inspiration to continue for so many years. It has been an eventful 26 years. Now, let us all cherish the memories."

Read the full post below.

Tristania were formed in Norway in 1996 by Morten Veland, Einar Moen and Kenneth Olsson. After rounding out their lineup with Anders Hoyvik Hidle, Rune Osterhus and Vibeke Stene, they signed with Napalm Records and released their first album, Widow's Weeds, in 1998. They became known for having a variety of vocal styles in their music, thanks to contributions from several different singers, including Østen Bergøy and Morten Veland, in addition to Stene.

As of their disbandment, Hidle and Moen were the only two founding members remaining in the group. Tristania put out seven studio albums throughout their career, with the most recent being 2013's Darkest White, and their last performance took place in 2019 [via Setlist.fm].

Tristania - 'Year of the Rat'

Head here to listen to Loudwire's Ultimate Goth Metal playlist, featuring Tristania and a lot more.