Grace McKagan – Guitar Riffs on a Pop Song Don’t Equate to Rock ‘N’ Roll

Grace McKagan isn't just the daughter of the legendary Guns N' Roses bassist, Duff McKagan — she's also a young rockstar in her own realm. The vocalist has just dropped a new song called "Baby That's Rock N Roll."

McKagan's latest endeavor is a punk rock tune with a fuzzy overlay, and her vocals have a surfy feel to them, reminiscent of The Go-Go's. Directed by Connor Ellmann, the video shows the rocker parading around the Los Angeles area on a motorcycle with a biker named Tim Medvitz.

Check it out below.

“The single speaks to the current mainstream attitude toward rock music, and how distorted it is from the original depth and authenticity from which it was derived,” McKagan explained in a press release [via Consequence].

“I’m not the guru on what rock is or isn’t, but the personification of the genre has evolved a lot, especially in these past couple of years. Studs, dirty sex, a guitar riff on a pop song, and wearing eyeliner doesn’t quite equate to rock 'n' roll in my eyes… but on the plus side… let’s celebrate that guitars are back.”

Before venturing off on her own and kickstarting her solo career with the 2020 single "Surrender," McKagan was the frontwoman for the punk rock band The Pink Slips, which she'd been in since she was 15 years old. She's 24 now.

"The more I started performing, I grew into what music I wanted to play more and discovered who I was more on stage as an artist. Every year as a teenager, you grow up and learn so much about yourself," she told Flaunt in early 2021. "At 15, I really didn't give a fuck because I didn't know there was people to give a fuck about. I was doing it to fulfill what I thought was fun, I was having fun and still am."

Grace McKagan, 'Baby That's Rock N Roll' Lyrics

Jimmy ran away

Get his m-m-money made

Down in, in the south

Whispers from, from, from his mouth

He likes to make a movie starring little Trudy Jimmy ran away

Get his m-m-money made

Down in, in the south

Whispers from, from, from his mouth

He likes to make a movie starring little Trudy Now, baby, that’s rock n roll

Now, baby, that’s rock n roll

Now, baby, that’s rock n roll

Now, baby, that’s rock n roll Jimmy takes a tour

Of a lone, lone, lone star

Director’s cut, his superstars

Living super large

Jimmy got, Jimmy got, Jimmy got the looks that kills Now, baby, that’s rock n roll

Now, baby, that’s rock n roll

Now, baby, that’s rock n roll

Now, baby, that’s rock n roll He likes to make his movie starring little Trudy

He likes to make his movie starring little Trudy Now, baby, that’s rock n roll

Now, baby, that’s rock n roll

Now, baby, that’s rock n roll

Now, baby, that’s rock n roll

Now, baby, that’s rock n roll

Now, baby, that’s rock n roll

Now, baby, that’s rock n roll

Now, baby, that’s rock n roll

Now, baby, that’s rock n roll

Grace McKagan - 'Baby That's Rock N Roll'