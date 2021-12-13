grandson Announces 2022 Tour + Support Dates for Imagine Dragons + Avril Lavigne
grandson has announced a run of 2022 headlining tour dates surrounding his opening slots for Imagine Dragons and Avril Lavigne.
Having skirted the line between alternative rock, hip-hop and EDM for the better part of a decade, grandson has become one of the biggest stars in post-genre music. The musician has collaborated with artists like Tom Morello and Travis Barker, and even covered Linkin Park’s “One Step Closer” for Spotify Singles. His 2020 debut full-length album, Death of an Optimist, peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart.
grandson’s solo tour with Royal and The Serpent will begin Feb. 27 in Los Angeles and wind around the U.S. until hitting Kansas City, Kansas on April 8. He’ll also be playing the Shiprocked Cruise in January. Plus, he's also got two weeks on the road with Imagine Dragons starting Feb. 6 in Miami and three weeks touring Canada with Avril Lavigne beginning May 3.
“One year later, in between arena tours with Imagine Dragons and Avril Lavigne, we stole some time to give a small number of fans the full experience of my debut album DEATH OF AN OPTIMIST,” grandson says. “Some of these songs will never be played again; I just knew this era wouldn’t be complete without some small sweaty club shows. Bringing my little sis Royal along for the ride. After that, it’s album 2 time!!”
Tickets for grandson’s solo tour will become available Dec. 17 at 10AM local time. Check out the full list of dates below.
grandson 2022 Tour Dates:
Jan 22-Jan 27 - Shiprocked Cruise
Feb 27 - Los Angeles, Calif @ El Rey Theatre
March 1 - Portland, Ore. @ Wonder Ballroom
March 2 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocodile
March 4 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
March 5 - Englewood, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre
March 7 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Van Buren
March 8 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theatre
March 12 - San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger
March 13 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar
March 15 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Plaza Live
March 16 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum
March 22 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground
March 23 - Madison, Tenn. 2 Eastside Bowl
March 25 - Baltimore, Md. @ Sound Stage
March 26 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer
March 30 - Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall
March 31 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall
April 3 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge
April 5 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theatre
April 6 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Waiting Room
April 8 - Kansas City, Kansas @ Granada Theater
With Imagine Dragons:
Feb. 6 - Miami, Fla. @ FTX Arena
Feb. 8 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Arena
Feb. 10 - Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Feb. 12 - Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena
Feb. 14 - Belmont Park, N.Y. @ Long Island - UBS Arena
Feb. 16 - Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell
Feb. 19 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Feb. 21 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Feb. 23 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
With Avril Lavigne:
May 3 - Moncton, New Brunswick @ Avenir Centre
May 4 - Halifax, Nova Scotia @ Scotiabank Centre
May 7 - Montreal, Quebec @ Place Bell
May 10 - London, Ontario @ Budweiser Gardens
May 12 - Windsor, Ontario @ Caesars Windsor
May 13 - Toronto, Ontario @ Coca-Cola Coliseum
May 17 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre
May 18 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre
May 19 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
May 21 - Calgary, Alberta @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
May 22 - Calgary, Alberta @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
May 24 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
May 25 - Victoria, British Columbia @ Save-On Foods Memorial Centre