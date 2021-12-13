grandson Announces 2022 Tour + Support Dates for Imagine Dragons + Avril Lavigne

grandson has announced a run of 2022 headlining tour dates surrounding his opening slots for Imagine Dragons and Avril Lavigne.

Having skirted the line between alternative rock, hip-hop and EDM for the better part of a decade, grandson has become one of the biggest stars in post-genre music. The musician has collaborated with artists like Tom Morello and Travis Barker, and even covered Linkin Park’s “One Step Closer” for Spotify Singles. His 2020 debut full-length album, Death of an Optimist, peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Heatseekers Chart.

grandson’s solo tour with Royal and The Serpent will begin Feb. 27 in Los Angeles and wind around the U.S. until hitting Kansas City, Kansas on April 8. He’ll also be playing the Shiprocked Cruise in January. Plus, he's also got two weeks on the road with Imagine Dragons starting Feb. 6 in Miami and three weeks touring Canada with Avril Lavigne beginning May 3.

“One year later, in between arena tours with Imagine Dragons and Avril Lavigne, we stole some time to give a small number of fans the full experience of my debut album DEATH OF AN OPTIMIST,” grandson says. “Some of these songs will never be played again; I just knew this era wouldn’t be complete without some small sweaty club shows. Bringing my little sis Royal along for the ride. After that, it’s album 2 time!!”

Tickets for grandson’s solo tour will become available Dec. 17 at 10AM local time. Check out the full list of dates below.

grandson 2022 Tour Dates:

Jan 22-Jan 27 - Shiprocked Cruise

Feb 27 - Los Angeles, Calif @ El Rey Theatre

March 1 - Portland, Ore. @ Wonder Ballroom

March 2 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocodile

March 4 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

March 5 - Englewood, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre

March 7 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Van Buren

March 8 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theatre

March 12 - San Antonio, Texas @ Paper Tiger

March 13 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

March 15 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Plaza Live

March 16 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

March 22 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground

March 23 - Madison, Tenn. 2 Eastside Bowl

March 25 - Baltimore, Md. @ Sound Stage

March 26 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer

March 30 - Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrews Hall

March 31 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

April 3 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge

April 5 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theatre

April 6 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Waiting Room

April 8 - Kansas City, Kansas @ Granada Theater

With Imagine Dragons:

Feb. 6 - Miami, Fla. @ FTX Arena

Feb. 8 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Arena

Feb. 10 - Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Feb. 12 - Columbia, S.C. @ Colonial Life Arena

Feb. 14 - Belmont Park, N.Y. @ Long Island - UBS Arena

Feb. 16 - Montreal, Quebec @ Centre Bell

Feb. 19 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 21 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Feb. 23 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

With Avril Lavigne:

May 3 - Moncton, New Brunswick @ Avenir Centre

May 4 - Halifax, Nova Scotia @ Scotiabank Centre

May 7 - Montreal, Quebec @ Place Bell

May 10 - London, Ontario @ Budweiser Gardens

May 12 - Windsor, Ontario @ Caesars Windsor

May 13 - Toronto, Ontario @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

May 17 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

May 18 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre

May 19 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

May 21 - Calgary, Alberta @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

May 22 - Calgary, Alberta @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

May 24 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

May 25 - Victoria, British Columbia @ Save-On Foods Memorial Centre