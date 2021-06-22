Grandson has new a song tied to one of what should be one of the bigger films of the summer, as the track "Rain," a collaboration with Jessie Reyez, can be heard over the trailer for the upcoming movie The Suicide Squad.

The film is the second in the franchise's history, setting loose a group of delinquents on a mission to save the world from a deadly foe. The film is directed by James Gunn, who previously had a solid run utilizing music for The Guardians of the Galaxy film franchise.

The track, heard below, is fitting of the film's darker tone, spilling out as a slow burn somber anthem. Have a listen in the player provided below and check it out soundtracking the movie's final trailer as well.

Grandson beamed about the song's release via social media, initially sharing the trailer and stating, "I guess that the cats out of the bag." He then had an exchange with director James Gunn, stating via Twitter, "Did I really write #TheSuicideSquad anthem with @Jessiereyez and then keep a secret this long for it to be leaked out with nobody telling me??? @JamesGunn check your dms."

Gunn replied, "I love this song & I can’t believe it was written for us! Fun/weird side note: @grandson & @Jessiereyez are separately 2 of my favorite artists & BOTH already had tracks on #TheSuicideSquad soundtrack when, unbeknownst to me, gs pulled Jessie into this song."

The Suicide Squad stars Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi and Pete Davidson with guest turns from Viola Davis and Sylvester Stallone. In this latest installment in The Suicide Squad franchise, the Super-Villains of Task Force X are dropped on the island of Corto Maltese on a new search-and-destroy mission. The film is due in theaters Aug. 6.

The Suicide Squad Trailer

Grandson & Jesse Reyes, "Rain"