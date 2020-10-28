Fever 333 + grandson Unleash Linkin Park ‘In the End’ + ‘One Step Closer’ Covers

Two of modern music’s most up-and-coming acts have recorded covers of classic Linkin Park songs, paying tribute to the pivotal nu-metal band. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of Hybrid Theory, Fever 333 have released a cover of “In the End” while grandson shared his rendition of “One Step Closer.”

“I will never forget that overcast morning in Los Angeles walking from my locker in the F building down the now infamous 11 stair handrail at Westchester High (now of numerous skate vids fame) toward the bungalows that housed my algebra 2 education and being stopped by my only website building homie to tell me of this ‘awesome new band he found called Linkin Park.’ ‘In The End’ was the song that made me believe that rap and rock still belonged together,” says Fever 333 vocalist Jason Aalon-Butler.

“I studied their tasteful marriage of the two styles from that moment on and created my own music with that in mind. I wish I could tell my 14-year-old self that one day I'd receive a DM from Mike Shinoda about him liking my music. I wish even more that I could tell my younger self he'd offer to share his talents and energy with me to make more music. I don't think 14-year-old me would believe it, though. 35-year-old me still doesn't.”

The Fever 333 cover is an energetic take on the moody song, staying true to the power of the original.

As for grandson, the musician says, “I first heard ‘In The End’ when I was just a kid, illegally downloaded it off Kazaa when I was like ten and learned all of Mike’s verses. Then 10 years later I played the Forum with Mike in front of thousands of people. Chester is an all-time great, and I could never try and sing like he does. We had to pitch the song down just so I could come close to hitting the notes in this song. I just wanted to try and pay homage and do this incredible song justice.”

grandson’s cover offers a more modern take on “One Step Closer,” delivering Linkin Park’s powerhouse track in the style of late 2010s Soundcloud rap and alternative bedroom rock.

Listen to the pair of Spotify Singles below.

Fever 333, "In The End"

grandson, "One Step Closer"