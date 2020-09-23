‘The Great British Bake Off’ Turned Tom DeLonge Into Nightmare Fuel

The Great British Bake Off brought some nightmare fuel into the world of decorative cakes, with three contestants creating rock ’n’ roll desserts in the image of Queen’s Freddie Mercury, David Bowie and blink-182’s Tom DeLonge.

Britain’s most ambitious bakers were given the challenge to bake a cake of someone they admired. Visages of Marie Antionette and David Attenborough were created during the episode, but viewers went nuts over the DeLonge cake, memeing the demented dessert into oblivion.

DeLonge himself even got in on the joke. “When I was younger, and needed the money, I did a few hundred adult films,” the guitarist wrote. “This looks EXACTLY like me at the time. EXACTLY.”

The Freddie Mercury and David Bowie cakes were quite a hit as well:

As an added bonus, it turns out one of the bakers is a massive metalhead, saying she loves to bake while listening to viking metal and Sabaton. However, she wasn’t one of the rock ’n’ roll bakers, instead choosing to bake a cake in the likeness of British documentarian Louie Theroux.

The Great British Bake Off currently airs Tuesday nights on Channel 4 in the U.K. New episodes are added to Netflix every Friday.