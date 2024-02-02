You'd have to be an (American) idiot to miss your chance to see one of rock's biggest names when they hit the road this summer. It's a once-in-a-lifetime 'holiday' with Green Day in our nation's capitol, and you'd have to be a total basket case to not wanna win.

Here's What You Could Win

You and a guest will fly to Washington, D.C., and catch Green Day's 'The Saviors' tour stop at Nationals Park on Monday, July 29, 2024. We'll also hook you up with a two-night hotel stay and $500 in spending money.

Here's Who You Could See in Concert

Green Day

The Smashing Pumpkins

Rancid

The Linda Lindas

Here's How You Can Get In To Win

Beginning Monday, February 5, listen to your favorite radio station to get the codes you need to type in below to enter the contest. We'll share codes every weekday through Friday, February 23.

You can also enter the contest by getting social with us; follow the prompts below to like, share, and sign up--the more activities you complete, the more entries you can earn.

*This is a multi-market contest available to residents of the contiguous 48 United States who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry. One (1) winner will be selected at random from eligible entries received on Monday, February 26. The prize is provided by Warner Brothers Records.*

