Green Day, Nine Inch Nails Lead 2022 Shaky Knees Festival Lineup

While the 2021 festival season is winding down, organizers are starting to reveal the lineups for 2022 festival season. The Shaky Knees Festival has revealed that Green Day, Nine Inch Nails and My Morning Jacket will headline their three-day 2022 music weekend.

Artists from a variety of genres will flock to Atlanta's Central Park the weekend of April 29-May 1, 2022 for Shaky Knees 2022.

Green Day will headline the Friday (April 29) festivities, with Billy Idol, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Spoon, Highly Suspect, Travis, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Mannequin Pussy and plenty more.

Nine Inch Nails bring their stage show to Atlanta to close out Saturday (April 30), while the day also has Chvrches, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Mt. Joy, Kurt Vile & the Violators, Japanese Breakfast, Gang of Youths, The Regrettes, Guided By Voices, Reignwolf, Phantom Planet and more rocking out.

My Morning Jacket conclude the music weekend on Sunday (May 1), with support from Khruangbin, Death Cab for Cutie, Coin, Biffy Clyro, Pup, The Garden, Dirty Honey and more playing.

VIP Tickets include up-close, prime viewing areas at three stages, plus a viewing platform with elevated sightlines of the main stage. VIP also includes two VIP Lounges that feature shady seating, premium air-conditioned restrooms, complimentary bites, full-service cash bars, along with complimentary beer and water.

Platinum Tickets include exclusive viewing areas at three stages, a Platinum viewing deck with elevated sightlines of the main stage, and access to the air-conditioned Platinum Lounge featuring a full-service open bar, complimentary bites and catered dinner, relaxed seating, premium air-conditioned restrooms, concierge services and more.

Single-day and three-day tickets for the event will go on sale tomorrow (Nov. 11) at 10AM ET via the Shaky Knees website.

See all of the acts performing at next year's Shaky Knees Festival below and get additional festival info here.

Shaky Knees Festival