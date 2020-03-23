What are you doing to kill the time while in self-isolation? Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong used the newfound downtime to record a seemingly apt cover song and release it to the masses.

Armstrong revealed that he took on the Tommy James and the Shondells classic "I Think We're Alone Now," working through the parts in his bedroom. His message to fans about the recording can be seen below:

Dear friends..

While we’ve all been in quarantine I’ve been reflecting on the things that matter the most in my life. Family, friends and of course music. I recorded a cover of Tommy James and the shondells “I think we’re alone now” in my bedroom.

I figure if we have to spend this time in isolation at least we can be alone together.

Love BJ

The song comes with a video that features a number of Green Day press photos compiled over the years, along with a few other mementos collected. Have a look in the player below.

Green Day had expected to be promoting their Father of All album, which came out last month, but like most acts their 2020 plans have been altered due to the coronavirus pandemic. Stay up to date on Green Day's touring via their website.

Billie Joe Armstrong, "I Think We're Alone Now"