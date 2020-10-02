Greg Puciato Album Out Three Weeks Early: ‘F–k That Dude Who Leaked My Record’

Greg Puciato, best known as the singer for the retired Dillinger Escape Plan, was planning on releasing his solo album, Child Soldier: Creator of God, on Oct. 23. Unfortunately, a "dipshit reviewer" leaked the album early, which spurred the singer and multi-instrumentalist to officially put the album out three weeks early. It's all detailed in a fiery update from Puciato, who blasted the unnamed source of the leak.

With the onset of digital streaming services and instant access to a full album the day it is released, album leaks haven't been as disruptive in recent years as they had during the music pirating frenzy of the 2000s in particular. Still, it can derail months (years) of planned efforts, which incensed Puciato. "Fuck that dude who leaked my record," he said, in part.

The full statement, in which Puciato explains that adaptability is of utmost importance, reads as follows and was posted on behalf of Puciato's label, Federal Prisoner:

I can't believe this is a thing someone thought would be cool to do to an independent artist in 2020, but some dipshit reviewer(we know who it was, they’re individually watermarked, he’s already being dealt with etc) leaked my record two days ago. Pretty cool dude, I hope you feel like the cool kid in school now. Younger me would've put his name out there for everyone to see, but hey guy...it's all good. You do you. What we ARE doing is using it as an example of how to be adaptable and flexible and roll with the punches, so we're releasing the high quality digital version of the record now on Bandcamp, and the streaming sites (Spotify, Apple, etc) will get the record on Friday, October 9th. Shit happens and you gotta move quick to adapt. I don’t mind a little chaos. Would I like everyone to go grab a high quality digital copy or check it out next Friday streaming? Yeah, that'd be cool. I’d much prefer what I’ve been working on creating, recording, and readying for the last 18 months to be heard in an actual high quality format from front to back rather than some low quality rip from some goober’s leak. Either way, happy October, the record's out three weeks early.

Vinyl will still be shipping around the original release date of October 23rd. We still have some copies of the European variant and the Australian variant left...feel free to check 'em out, along with various pieces of merch. You can find those links at the Federal Prisoner website, along with a link to the Bandcamp if you wanna grab the highest quality digital now. Linking that below as well, because that’s the most important part for me right now. I just want everyone to hear the record the way it was intended to be heard. We're also cooking up something cool and related....I can't really spill the beans on that yet....but will do so very very soon. So to recap: fuck piracy, fuck that dude that leaked my record, support independent arts and culture(more now than ever), the album's out now, some other shit is gonna be announced soon, hope you're all staying sane and safe, keep your wits about you and have some empathy and tolerance for one another, and stay intolerant of being turned against each other. GP

Now that Child Soldier of God is officially out, fans can now look forward to Nov. 20 when Killer Be Killed (featuring Puciato, Mastodon's Troy Sanders, Soulfly's Max Cavalera and Converge's Ben Koller) will release their second album, Relucatant Hero. Listen to the first single, "Deconstructing Self-Destruction" and get more info here.

Greg Puciato, Child Soldier: Creator of God Artwork + Track Listing

Federal Prisoner

01. "Heavy of Stone"

02. "Creator of God"

03. "Fire for Water"

04. "Deep Set"

05. "Temporary Object"

06. "Fireflies"

07. "Do You Need Me To Remind You?"

08. "Roach Hiss"

09. "Down When I'm Not"

10. "You Know I Do"

11. "Through The Walls"

12. "A Pair of Questions"

13. "Evacuation"

14. "Heartfree"

15. "September City"