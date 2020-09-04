Killer Be Killed, the supergroup featuring members of Mastodon, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Soulfly and Converge, have just released "Deconstructing Self-Destruction," their first new song in six years. The track comes off their newly announced sophomore record, Reluctant Hero, which will be out Nov. 20.

What's especially appealing about this particular group of metal luminaries is that three of the members — Troy Sanders (Mastodon, Gone Is Gone), Greg Puciato (The Dillinger Escape Plan, The Black Queen) and Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy, ex-Sepultura) — all sing. Sometimes, the three combine their voices in sublime harmony while, at other times, take turns, texturing the riff-intensive metallic foundation of the über catchy "Deconstructing Self-Destruction."

Listen to the track further down the page.

Last summer, guitarist/vocalist Max Cavalera forecasted that Killer Be Killed would be back with a new record in 2020, and, despite all the unexpected circumstances this year has brought (namely, a global pandemic), it turns out he was accurate. "I think the first record was really good … but I think not a lot of people knew about it," said Cavalera in 2019, "So hopefully this time, with this new one, we get to show it to more people. Because it's a special project. The combination of me, Greg, Troy and Ben [Koller, Converge] is very unique."

View the artwork and track listing for Killer Be Killed's follow-up to their 2014 self-titled debut further below.

Killer Be Killed, "Deconstructing Self-Destruction"

Killer Be Killed, Reluctant Hero Album Art + Track Listing

Nuclear Blast

01. "Deconstructing Self-Destruction"

02. "Dream Gone Bad"

03. "Left Of Center"

04. "Inner Calm From Outer Storms"

05. "Filthy Vagabond"

06. "From A Crowded Wound"

07. "The Great Purge"

08. "Comfort From Nothing"

09. "Animus"

10. "Dead Limbs"

11. "Reluctant Hero"